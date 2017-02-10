Username: 1

Sanchez

Roswell City Councilor Savino Sanchez Jr. made an impassioned speech about divisions in Roswell at the onset of Thursday’s City Council meeting, suggesting the merger of Goddard and Roswell high schools as one means to unify the city.

“What we need is to break the walls that separate us,” Sanchez said. “This city is so divided that we can’t work together in anything. We need to work together. If we are going to better this community, then we need to pull together as a community, as a county, as the schools and make the changes that we need to make. We need one high school, that’s my thought, we need one high school, get rid of this thing called north and south.”

Sanchez cited a study and series of statistics indicating slow economic [auth] growth, high poverty rates and poor education in New Mexico compared to neighboring and other states.

“More than 75 percent of the state’s fourth-graders are not proficient in reading,” Sanchez said. “Nearly 80 percent of New Mexico’s eighth-graders are not proficient in math. More than 25 percent of the state’s students do not graduate from high school on time.”

Sanchez said New Mexico has the second-highest poverty rate in the nation.

“Seven of 10 babies born in New Mexico are born to mothers reliant on Medicaid,” he said.

Sanchez said this week’s turnout for Roswell school board elections was indicative of apathy in the community.

“For me, the turnout, it was pathetic, it was pathetic,” he said. “And people say they want change. You know what, I don’t believe it for one second.”

Sanchez really touched a chord speaking of divisions in Roswell to an attentive City Council audience of about 70 people that was so quiet one could hear a pin drop during the five-minute speech.

“All these stats that I’ve just read affect us all when our children aren’t learning, and I’m not blaming the teachers,” he said. “The lack of education takes its toll on society. We’re short police officers, we’re short firemen, we’re short teachers, we’re short employees. The reason we’re short all of this is we’re not teaching, we’re not educating our children and it’s affecting everything down the line.”

Sanchez said Roswell businesses and elected leaders must come together to find solutions. He said the problems have been a long time in coming.

“This has been taking place for over 40 years and now we are reaping what we have sown. Now we’re at a place where we have to face it, what are we going to do?

“We’re responsible, we’re the leaders, but it will take people to get out of their comfort zone and start to work together if we really want to change in Roswell. That together, we fight the crime issues, domestic violence, drugs and alcohol, murder, child abuse, and so many other issues that we are facing that affects all of us, that affects the economy of this city.

“But the good thing is that we can change it, if we want to change it. I’m willing to make that sacrifice, are you?”

