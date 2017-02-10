Username: 1

Public artist and environmental justice activist Noel Marquez used to work in the oil industry. He said he now feels a need to speak on behalf of others about protecting southeast New Mexico from becoming a “radioactive waste corridor.” He plans to attend a 7 p.m. Nuclear Regulatory Council meeting Monday in Hobbs about a proposed storage site for spent nuclear fuel in Andrews County, Texas. (Lisa Dunlap Photo)

When environmentalist Noel Marquez of Lake Arthur heads to Hobbs to attend a Monday night meeting of the Nuclear Regulatory Council to discuss a possible nuclear waste storage site near Eunice, he will travel down a path he began more than 30 years ago, before the Waste Isolation Pilot Project even began construction.

“Respectfully, I know everyone needs to make a living and there needs to be jobs,” Marquez said, “but we have future generations who aren’t benefiting from those jobs, and who is standing up for them?”

A former drilling mud vendor for the oil industry when he ran a business along with his father, Marquez, an Artesia native, is now the founder of Communities for Environmental Justice, which has about 20 members. He makes it part of his life’s work to protest what he considers to be environmentally risky projects.

He also is a highly regarded public artist, a 2008 recipient of a Governor’s Award for Excellence in the Arts. He often creates murals or other works that depict the earth and the threats to its survival. [auth] Some in the Roswell area also might know him from his work with the local Arts Beyond the Classroom Foundation that promotes arts in public schools. He and local students painted the utility boxes found on downtown Roswell street corners.

But it is often his public stances as one of the few in the area involved in environmental justice that makes the news now. Just a few weeks ago, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced that it had negotiated a resolution with the New Mexico Environment Department about the Title VI, or civil rights, complaint Marquez joined in 2002. He was among the few to put their name to the allegation that the state department had engaged in a pattern of discrimination against the poor and minorities that kept them from participating fully in permitting processes.

“They have a long ways to go,” he said about the resolution agreement, explaining that he thinks that the process still favors those with money. “We often feel like we have no voice.”

Marquez said he stays involves in efforts to share information about current or proposed waste sites. His open agenda is that he wants the businesses or entities that create hazardous, radioactive or nuclear waste held responsible for storing or disposing of the materials on site themselves.

“The only safe way I know is, wherever it is generated, they need to keep it,” he said, explaining that any transportation of environmentally harmful materials represents what he considers to be an unnecessary risk. “Human error is always a problem. Accidents happen.”

He said his familiarity with the oil industry gives him a unique perspective on the issue he worries most about, that state and federal regulators will take advantage of the economics and landscape of southeast New Mexico to make it the future waste site for dangerous materials and chemicals.

“I feel like we have been depicted by state and federal authorities as the radioactive waste corridor,” he said. “Everywhere I go, I take information and I tell people, you have to speak. If you don’t speak, they take it as an agreement.”

He currently focuses his concern on four projects in Chaves and nearby counties: the possible construction of a storage facility for spent nuclear waste near Andrews County, Texas, the topic of the upcoming Hobbs meeting; the possible Holtec International storage site for radioactive waste from nuclear plants near Eunice in Lea County; the proposed Triassic Park Waste Facility for hazardous waste in Chaves County southeast of Roswell; and WIPP near Carlsbad in Eddy County, which was built in the 1980s and has been disposing of nuclear waste underground since 1999.

People who share his views praise his efforts.

“We need more input and we need more public meetings on these issues,” said Richard Garcia, a retired administrator who ran for a state House of Representative seat in 2016 and became aware of Marquez’s efforts at that time. “I support what he is doing.”

Deborah Reade, the drafter of the civil rights complaint against the New Mexico Environment Department, said that Marquez “has been a tireless and longtime worker for environmental justice in southeastern New Mexico and throughout the state.”

Certainly the type of work engaged in by Marquez and other activists has earned criticism as well.

An officer with the corporation behind the proposed Triassic Park site said that he thinks that some environmentalists talk about access and process because they cannot overturn the scientific reports that the site presents little to no environmental risk.

Some policy experts and scholars also have written extensively against the idea that policy makers engage in “environmental racism” or take advantage of certain groups. They say that data does not support arguments that regions where minorities or the poor live are more likely to be the sites of hazardous waste dumps. Some argue that economic and market conditions are more likely the drivers of decisions.

Marquez acknowledges the complexities of the issues and urges people to take the time and effort to inform themselves. Many arguments exist for why New Mexico communities can benefit from hazardous waste disposal sites, but Marquez is firm in where he stands.

“Land is not just real estate,” he said. “It is a sacred part of our existence, so we need to fight for our air, our water and our earth.”

