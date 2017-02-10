Username: 1

I’ve been wanting to write about the reactions Americans and the world have had to the recent presidential election and the resultant “Trump Mania.”

The greatest mobilization of women in a [auth] very long time creates in me a sense of pride for the female half of the species in the way they have shown their anger, frustration and solidarity in the face of a demagogue whose lifetime of misogyny is now on full display. If I was wearing a hat, I would stand, remove it and gratefully acknowledge your bravery in the face of gender inequality. Right on ladies, right on!

This reminds me of a film we studied in graduate school titled “Salt of the Earth,” which was released in 1954 and quickly suppressed because of its political nature and left-leaning positions. I want to give you a little history about the movie since it was set here in New Mexico, at the mines in Silver City.

The workers were Mexican-Americans who were long-time residents of the area and wanted the same pay and treatment as the white employees received. They decided to strike to achieve this parity, but unfortunately this was a period of political unrest where any hint of communism could bring about very negative actions and led to the suppression of the film for many years.

My main point in referring to this film is what happened when the mine owners received an injunction to arrest any mine workers who were found picketing. The men are quickly replaced by their wives who continued on in their place, even though some of them are arrested and treated poorly. This reminds me of today’s marches by women around the country and other parts of the world who joined in to show their support.

Unfortunately, we now have a bully in office who has decided, “if you’re not with me, then your agin’ me,” to quote a country saying. We all knew what this man was like when he was running for office and yet, somehow, he made it to the end of the race emerging victorious. I didn’t vote for the guy and feel more and more justified as the days race by with raging executive orders, ranting tweets and boasting calls to foreign leaders. He is like a child with god-like powers and no one to restrain him for fear of retaliation.

And yet, even though all of this is occurring on a daily basis, only our women choose to stand and voice their opinions, their fears and their disgust at the situation unfolding. How sad it is that men of all colors did not march in greater numbers because, if they had, I’m sure the marches wouldn’t have been even more impressive. I am sorry to say that I was one of those absent and plead ignorance as my only excuse.

When is it finally going to be evident that it should not be just one group of people who feels disenfranchised by a certain segment within society? When is it going to be the time when we say “enough is enough” and we as a society move to usher in a new era?

At this point in history, there are those among us looking to find a group of people to blame everything on! All the ills of the world would be gone if only “those” people were not part of it. Today it is Mexicans and Muslims and all the fear that’s been attached to them as a whole. At one time it was the Jews who were seen as the true menace to a society by a dictator. Look around you and you will see parts of the globe where fleeing refugees are labeled similarly by those countries they are trying to immigrate to.

Americans must stand together, regardless of gender, color or where we are on the economic ladder. It shouldn’t be a million man or woman march.It shouldn’t be a day without a Mexican or Black to demonstrate a person’s need to society. None of these identifiers matter at all!

What matters is how we as Americans can stand up to tyranny as one and show that we are together in our beliefs, actions and love for one another.

C’mon people, isn’t it time to show that being American means more than being afraid? Didn’t we form this nation as refugees fleeing from tyranny in order to form a more perfect union? Didn’t we immigrate here from other countries who would not allow us religious freedom? If so, why are we now allowing one man, one party to undo all of our successes and ignore the lessons painfully learned by past generations. History can either judge this generation harshly, or gratefully; the choice is yours.

Jose Mike Jimenez is a freelance writer and was an instructor at ENMU-R until his retirement. He can be reached at jmikejimenez@hotmail.com.

