Alfred Herman Wilbur, age 92, of Roswell, NM, passed away Thursday, February 9, 2017. A church service will be [auth] held at 11 a.m., Sunday, February 12, 2017 at Trinity United Methodist Church, 1413 S. Union Ave., in Roswell; with a fellowship hour to follow.

A further announcement will be made once arrangements have been finalized.

Arrangements are under the personal care of LaGrone Funeral Chapel. Online condolences may be made at lagronefuneralchapels.com.

