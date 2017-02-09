Username: 1

Until Feb. 14

Volunteers are needed for the Valentine’s Party (location and date to be announced), organized by the Community Volunteer Program. They are looking for cookies, candy and financial support. For more information, call or write to Community Volunteer Program, Johnny Gonzales, P.O. Box 2790, Roswell, NM 88202, 575-624-7579 or email gonzalesjohnny@hotmail.com. You can also drop off items at 1101 Caminisito.

Roswell

Ongoing throughout February

Art classes at The Gallery at Main Street Arts

The Gallery at Main Street Arts, 223 N. Main St., is offering various classes and activities throughout the month. Every Friday is Barbara Posuniak watercolor class for $25. For more information, call 575-625-5263 or 575-623-3213.

Santa Fe

Ongoing until March 15

New Mexico Girls Make Movies grant and Tale Writers Scholastic Script contest

The New Mexico Film Foundation announced two new grant programs for New Mexico. The New Mexico Girls Make Movies grant offers New Mexico girls and young women (ages 12 to 25) the opportunity to submit their original screenplays, shorts stories, comic books, poems, etc. for the chance to win a $1,000 production budget and the support of a professional film crew to turn their story into a short film. All finalists will be invited to join the crew on the winning short film. For regulations and further details visit nmfilmfoundation.org or nmgirlsmakemovies.org.

The top three finalists of both grant competitions will receive an invitation to the New Mexico Film Foundation gala at the Governor’s Mansion in April 2017 where their screenplays will be performed as staged readings. The staged readings are made possible through the support of the New Mexico Governor’s Mansion Foundation.

Hobbs

Ongoing until March 18

New Mexico Junior College Art Faculty exhibition and student art show

The show takes place at the Center for the Arts, 122 W. Broadway St., at 7 p.m. For more information, visit leacountyevents.com or call 575-391-2900.

Roswell

Ongoing until March 18

Chaves County Senior Olympics local games registration

The registration starts for Chaves County Senior Olympics at the Roswell Adult & Recreation Center, 807 N. Missouri Ave. $10 per person. The games take place from March 21 until May [auth] 14. For more information, call Sara Hall at 575-624-6719.

Carlsbad

Ongoing until March 3

City of Faith — Harold Ferrer

“City of Faith — Harold Ferrer” exhibit is being featured at the Carlsbad Museum & Art Center, 418 W. Fox St. The exhibit offers a unique glimpse into the life and culture of Cuba captured by Ferrer. For more information, visit cityofcarlsbadnm.com/museum.cfm or call 575-887-0276.

Roswell

Today

Pool Tournament

8-ball tournament starts at 9 a.m., the 9-ball starts at 1 p.m. at the Roswell Adult & Recreation Center, 807 N. Missouri Ave. For more information, call 575-624-6718.

Artesia

Feb. 11

Gregory Page in concert

The Artesia Arts Council presents Irish/American musician Gregory Page for its Valentine’s special at the Ocotillo Performing Arts Center, 310 W. Main St. Couples receive a gift. There will be light refreshments. The concert starts at 7 p.m. The tickets are $25. For more information and reservations, visit artesiaartscouncil.com or call 575-746-4212.

Roswell

Feb. 11 and 14

Mystery at the museum

Mystery at the museum begins on both days at 6 p.m. at the Roswell Museum and Art Center, 100 W. 11th St. There are only 56 tickets available for each evening. Ticket is $100 and includes dinner by Pecos Flavors Winery, drinks and a mystery. There will be prizes, a jewelry auction and gift bags. This event is for adults, 21 years and older. The event is organized by the RMAC Foundation. For more information, email rmacfound@qwestoffice.net or call 575-627-0918.

Alto/Ruidoso

Feb. 11

The Carpenters Tribute

The Carpenters Tribute featuring Michelle Whited takes place at the Spencer Theater for the Performing Arts, 108 Spencer Road. The performance starts at 7 p.m. This singer’s spot-on phrasing of Karen Carpenter’s sound and soothing, sultry voice is remarkable. She shares the stage with her five-piece backing band for a night of easy listening and soulful intensity songs such as: “We’ve Only Just Begun,” “Top of the World” and “Close To You.” Tickets start at $39. For more information or reservation, visit spencertheater.com or call 575-336-4800.

Hobbs

Feb. 11

Kicker Arenacross Series

The motocross event Kicker Arenacross Series takes place at the Lea County Event Center & Fairgrounds, 5101 N. Lovington Hwy. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $18 for adults, children pay $10. For more information, visit leacountyevents.com or call 575-391-2900.

Ruidoso

Feb. 11-12

Vines in the Pines 2017

Guests will be able to sample wine from more than 12 New Mexico wineries. Order your favorite wine by the bottle or case. There will be also gourmet and handmade food items such as gourmet chocolate and candies. There will be crafts and specialty items. Tickets are $20 per day in advance at eventbrite.com and $25 at the door. Weekend passes will also be available for $30 in advance and $35 at the door. The event will take place at the Ruidoso Convention Center, 111 Sierra Blanca Dr. For more information, visit ruidosonow.com or call the Ruidoso Chamber of Commerce at 575-257-7395.

Hobbs

Feb. 17

Professional boxing

Professional boxing by the School of Hard Knocks takes place at the Lea County Event Center & Fairgrounds, 5101 N. Lovington Hwy. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $30. For more information, visit leacountyevents.com or call 575-391-2900.

Alamogordo

Feb. 18

’Play Me’ — The music of Neil Diamond

The highly acclaimed “Play Me,” a Neil Diamond tribute, comes to the Flickinger Center, 1110 N. New York Ave. The show features the incomparable talent of recording artist Chris Waggoner singing in the style of Neil Diamond. Backed by a seven-piece band and the “Diamonette” singers, the show is a high powered tribute to the music and musical styling of the iconic Neil Diamond. Included with the concert is the Flickinger’s chocolate buffet beginning at 5:30 p.m. The show starts at 7 p.m. Tickets start at $16 for adults. High school children and younger get in for $8. For more information, visit flickingercenter.com or call 575-437-2202.

Hobbs

Feb. 18

FeBREWary Fest

The second annual Hobbs FeBREWary Fest takes place at the Lea County Event Center, 5101 N. Lovington Hwy. from 1 to 6 p.m. There will be tastes and sales of New Mexico’s finest brews and wines, live music and the “Fast and Foodious” food truck challenge. Admission is $25. Designated drivers get in for $5. $35 VIP tickets for early entry includes free pour. Brewers and wine growers will put their best to the test. For more information, visit leacountyevents.com or call 575-391-2900.

Roswell

Feb. 16

Cowgirls for a Cause

Cowgirls for a Cause is organized by Lovelace Regional Hospital and takes place at the Roswell Convention & Civic Center. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and admission is free. Registration is not required. There will be health and wellness, spa and jewelry vendors, as well as a fashion show and raffles. Wear your cowboy gear and receive a free red bandana (for the first 300 people). Everyone will be entered into a free drawing for door prizes. For more information, call 1-877-419-3030 or visit lovelace.com/events.

Roswell

Feb. 18

Saturday Night Dance

The Roswell Adult & Recreation Center, 807 N. Missouri Ave., is having its Saturday Night Dance at 6 p.m. $5 per person at the door. For more information, call 575-624-6718.

Roswell

Feb. 23

Acting Coach John Pallotta Workshop

John Pallotta is scheduled to be in town for a one-day acting intensive workshop at the Roswell Community Little Theatre. This event is sponsored by UFO City Studios, Cosmic Interplanetary Studios and Interplanetary Studios. Students who attend need to have a memorized, performance/film-ready scene or monologue. For more information and to attend, visit the RCLT website, roswelltheatre.com.

Cloudcroft

Feb. 24-26

Murder Mystery Weekend 2017

The Lodge Resort and Spa at Cloudcroft, 601 Corona Pl., is hosting its annual Murder Mystery Weekend. There are different packages available for couples, singles or for those who do not need lodging. For more information and to make reservations, call 575-682-2566.

Roswell

Feb. 25

Pecos Valley Stampede

The Pecos Valley Stampede half marathon/10K/5K starts at 8 p.m. The start line will be at the Roswell Runners Club, 1212 W. Seventh St., and the finish line will be at Cielo Grande Recreation Area, 1612 W. College Blvd. For more information, call Sara Hall at 575-624-6719.

If you would like your event listed in the Go and See calendar, email vision@rdrnews.com or call 622-7710, ext. 309.

