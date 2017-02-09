Username: 1

Senior guards Melanie Martinez, left, and Micaela Kolker square off at the Coyote Den during the first district matchup between the Lady Rockets and Lady Coyotes on Jan. 27. Roswell is the consensus No. 1 5A team in the state, but Goddard sits at No. 5 and will look for the upset of the season today at Ground Zero Gym. Tipoff is at 5:30 p.m. (Steve Notz Photo)

The Goddard Lady Rockets and Roswell Lady Coyotes meet for the third time this season today at Goddard’s Ground Zero Gymnasium and while the defending state champs are looking primed for another title run, the scrappy Rockets have readjusted and are ready for the challenge.

“It’s pretty evident that since district started (the referees) are letting things go and letting the kids play, so we brought in some off-season football players this week,” joked Goddard head coach Jared Neighbors.

Goddard’s six-game winning streak was halted by the Lady Coyotes on Jan. 27. Then the Lady Rockets suffered a one-point home defeat to Lovington, leaving them in a 0-2 hole to start District 4-5A play.

“We haven’t had the pressure of being one of the top teams, so I think we put some extra pressure on ourselves,” Neighbors said. “That can be good, but we’re [auth] telling them to just relax and play the game. I think we responded against Artesia.”

And respond they did as the Lady Rockets went into the Bulldog Pit and crushed the Lady ‘Dogs 63-42 to get back into the district race.

The Lady Coyotes have won 10-straight dating back to Dec. 28. The Coyotes four losses have come against three of the top four teams in Class 6A. Senior guard Jaedyn De La Cerda has been on fire and Roswell has been beating teams by 20-40 points regularly, but first-year coach Fernie Sanchez thinks they can be better.

“We’re getting there,” he said. “We’re trying to clean up some things, we’re still working Valeria Bonilla back into the rotation, so we’ve got a lot of room to grow. We’re playing well, but we can get better.”

De La Cerda has averaged close to 25 points per game, but has expanded her contribution over the past few weeks.

“Her play is elevating every week,” Sanchez said. “It’s not always in areas that people notice. Her scoring has stayed up, but in the last eight games she’s averaged about eight assists, so she’s getting her teammates involved more. In the last five games we’ve had at least one other double-digit scorer and that’s why we’ve seen the big score differentials lately.”

Neighbors said De La Cerda brings even more intensity than normal when she plays his Lady Rockets.

“I’ve watched the film and she doesn’t need any extra motivation to get wound up for us,” he said. “She definitely takes it to a different gear when she plays us, and that’s fine. We want her at her best. She gets up for the rivalry game and we have to be ready for that.”

Sanchez said he’s expecting the Lady Rockets’ best shot in a game that means plenty to both teams and will likely be the last time the senior players face off in the Goddard gym.

“They’ll be in front of their home fans, they’ll be energized and pumped up,” he said. “They’ll make us earn everything we get. They are a good defensive team and they are one of the top scoring teams in 5A. They put the ball in the basket.”

Sanchez singled out junior Camaryn Villalpando and the senior Kolker sisters — Micaela and Katherine — as players to watch out for, but admitted that Goddard has plenty of options.

“They had some off-shooting nights recently, but if they are hitting shots they are a really dangerous team,” he said.

Neighbors knows his squad needs to finish strong to secure an attractive seed in the state tourney.

“We want to beat Roswell obviously, but our district is so small and because we kind of faltered in the first round, we have to beat Lovington in Lovington. Lovington is similar to Roswell — physical and long, just not as skilled. We need to finish second in the district so all these big wins will help come seeding time.”

Sanchez said he enjoyed coaching his first Roswell-Goddard game and is excited for another, this time in the blue gym.

“It’s fun when you can’t hear the kids, they can’t hear you. You can feel the intensity with every call,” he said. “It’s great to have those emotions all game long. It’s a unique rivalry you don’t find around the state. You don’t have it in Cruces or Albuquerque because they have so many schools. Here it’s Roswell and Goddard.”

“On gameday, the kids take it serious. And it’s more than just the kids currently playing. You’ve got generations of people in this town with ties one way or another. The atmosphere cannot be explained. You have to be there.”

Tipoff is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. at Goddard’s Ground Zero Gymnasium.

