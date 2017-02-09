Roy Stanley Gunn
Services are pending for Roy Stanley Gunn, age 73, of Roswell, NM, who passed away Tuesday, February 7, 2017. Viewing will be from 5 p.m. [auth] to 7 p.m. Monday, February 13, 2017, at LaGrone Funeral Chapel. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 1405 N. Sycamore Avenue, Roswell, NM. Interment will follow service at South Park Cemetery.
A further announcement will be made once arrangements have been finalized.
Arrangements are under the personal care of LaGrone Funeral Chapel. Online condolences may be made at lagronefuneralchapels.com.
