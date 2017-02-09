Username: 1

The [auth] pecan weevil, which is a significant insect pecan pest, has been identified recently in residential areas of Roswell, Artesia, Hobbs and Clovis.

The pecan weevil is not currently known to be established in New Mexico commercial orchards.

Due to the presence of pecan weevil within these residential areas, the New Mexico Department of Agriculture has implemented a 60-day quarantine that began Jan. 27 to limit the spread of pecan weevil from infested residential trees to commercial orchards.

The emergency rule restricts the movement of in-shell pecans produced within the city limits of Roswell, Artesia, Hobbs and Clovis; except when accompanied by a phytosanitary certificate issued by the NMDOT.

In-shell pecans may not be moved from within the city limits to outside of the city limits of any of these listed cities without a phytosanitary certificate.

Residential and commercial pecan tree owners should be on the lookout for pecans with round, BB-size holes in the nut shells, or legless white grubs inside the pecan nut.

Pecan weevil does not affect the health of the tree. It only affects the pecan nut.

NMDOT will have an outreach table manned with inspectors that will be available to look at suspect pecan nuts, answer questions, and inspect pecan nuts for movement outside of the city limits. The outreach table for Roswell will be available on Tuesday and Wednesday, Feb. 14 and 15, and again on Feb. 21 and 22, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Delta West Park (west of Grace Community Church), 1001 W. Mescalero Road.

For more information, call Sandra Key Barraza, Chaves County Extension agriculture agent, at 575-622-3210.

