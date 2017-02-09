Username: 1

The Heavens have received yet anot[auth] her Angel, our beloved and cherished Momma and Grandmomma, Maxine Willmon. Maxine peacefully entered Heaven due to a stroke that put her into a restful sleep with no more pain, on February 6, 2017.

Maxine was born in Roswell, New Mexico on April, 3, 1935, to Jack Allen Sr. and Ruth McLeod. She was swept off her feet in the spring of 1952, while working at the Court Café in downtown Roswell by Jack “Pop” Thomas Willmon. Maxine and Jack celebrated 52 years of marriage before she lost the love of her life in 2007.

They raised one son, Tommy Ray; three daughters: Deborah Jean, Terry Lynn, and Linda Gail and two grandsons: David Wayne and Michael Thomas.

Maxine loved her husband, family, good friends, and her beloved poodle, Honey Bear. She was always quick to praise, slow to judge, quick to motivate with sharp, easily understood words and a snap of her finger. Her hobbies were bowling, gardening, dominoes, and cards. She was a great cook who could prepare the best meals, night or day, at the drop of a hat, for her family and friends. She was also very proud that she could drive her husband’s 18-wheeler cross country, while he slept.

She is survived by her son, Tommy and Jean Ann Willmon of Arlington, TX; daughter: Terry and Rusty Powers of Lubbock, TX and Linda Willmon of Roswell, NM; son (grandsons): David and Stacy Kenyon of Lubbock, TX, Mike Kenyon of Lubbock, TX; brother, Gene Crutcher of Las Cruces, NM; sister-in-law, Sue and Hal Hodgson of Olympia, WA; grandchildren: Tommy Curtis Smith of Lubbock, TX, Deborah Dawn Smith of Hagerman, NM, Jimmy Willmon of Arlington, TX, Trevor Albritton of Albuquerque, NM, and Katie Scott of Arlington, TX; seven great-grandchildren, with one on the way; and two great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents: Jack Allen Sr. and Ruth Mcleod; two brothers: JC Crutcher and Jack Allen McLeod Jr.; the love of her life, Jack “Pop” Thomas Willmon; and her daughter, Deborah Jean Kenyon.

Services will be held in Roswell, New Mexico at Anderson-Bethany Funeral Home with visitation on Friday, February 10, 2017, from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. A memorial service celebrating her life will be held Saturday, February 11, 2017, at 10 a.m., at Anderson-Bethany Chapel, followed by a graveside service, officiated by Danny Sons.

Honorary pallbearers are Rendell Curtis Smith, Ronnie Parker, Bill Dennis, and Johnny Luttrell.

Pallbearers are David Kenyon, Mike Kenyon, Tommy Curtis Smith, Jimmy Willmon, Trevor Albritton, Keegan Soto, Alex Kenyon, Brian Scott, and Jade Foerster.

All are welcome to join the family in celebrating the life of Maxine “Grandmomma” Willmon.

Obituary was lovingly written by Maxine’s family.

Please take a moment to share a tribute in memory of Maxine with her family in the online registry at andersonbethany.com.

Anderson-Bethany Funeral Home and Crematory is honored to be chosen to serve Maxine Willmon’s family in their time of need.

