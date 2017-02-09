Username: 1

Since 1996, the New Mexico Lottery Scholarship has been a lifesaver to New Mexico’s college students, covering a huge portion of tuition expenses, and for some students, allowing them to keep attending college. However, as state lottery sales have declined, the scholarship fund is quickly dwindling, which calls for some kind of change.

A new bill backed by New Mexico Rep. Debbie Sarinana proposes that the Lottery Scholarship requirements be changed to only include lower income students, meaning anyone whose family makes less than $75,000 a year. Those who met these qualifications would have their tuition completely covered.

While this bill does not seem bad at first, this would leave 44 percent of all of the scholarship’s current recipients ineligible, according to KRQE News 13. Fifteen-thousand students would suddenly find themselves without a huge chunk of the money they work so hard to earn.

As a low income student, I was able to find more than enough money to pay for my education. There is no shortage of national and local scholarships geared toward helping low income students. For middle-class students, the pickings are very slim.

When [auth] financial aid awards are calculated, individual circumstances are not taken into account. They do not ask if families are taking care of children with illnesses that cost thousands of dollars a year to treat. They do not ask if there are extremely financially stressing situations going on.

Based on only the amount of money being brought in, students do not qualify for financial aid or only qualify for a small amount. This makes them ineligible for many of the scholarships offered, and those that remain are extremely hard to get because there are so few.

On top of that, many middle-class students do not qualify for work study either, and in small college towns, those are usually the only jobs available. Unable to find work or receive scholarships, these students are very dependent on the Lottery Scholarship to cover what their parents cannot afford.

If this proposed bill was passed, it would be a huge loss for so many college students who deserve it. There are other ways to distribute the scholarship money without clearing it out altogether. For example, they could raise the extremely low GPA requirement.

The current requirement for the Lottery Scholarship is a 2.5. If you do not know, that is extremely easy to maintain. There is no challenge to succeed academically in order to get the scholarship, and maybe that is why the funds are running out so easily.

If the GPA requirement were raised even to 3.0, the number of students receiving the scholarship would decrease just because those who did not work hard enough to deserve it would no longer qualify. So many students only work the bare minimum, and those are the students that the money is being wasted on.

Although a bill much like this was proposed before and rejected, I cannot help but feel nervous that this time it will actually be seriously considered. With the current state of higher education in New Mexico, cuts are coming somewhere, but it should not mean that such a large number of students are unable to afford their education.

Scholarship money should be given to those that deserve it and work hard for it, not taken away from students who may greatly need it. We wonder why New Mexico is so undesirable to potential students and future workers, yet we make it so hard for them to succeed here. Nobody wants to build a successful career in a state where their children will have fewer opportunities because of their success.

In order to preserve lottery funds, I strongly suggest raising the GPA requirement. If students cannot work hard enough to maintain a 3.0, they do not deserve the scholarship anyway, and those who can should be rewarded for their willingness to work hard and commit to the education the scholarship is paying for.

Every day, I see lazy students who get huge amounts of scholarship money just because they are considered low income. I also see hardworking students struggling because their parents make too much to get financial aid, but not enough to completely pay for their college. There definitely needs to be a change to the Lottery Scholarship, but not the wrong kind of change being proposed.

Briana Hodge is a freshman at Eastern New Mexico University in Portales. She may be reached at brianahodge21@gmail.com.

