Username: 1

Father and Daughter Dance

Roswell Parks & Recreation Department is sponsoring a Father and Daughter Dance from 6 to 9 p.m. on Friday at the Roswell Adult & Recreation Center, 807 N. Missouri Ave. The cost for each father and daughter is $5. Each additional daughter is $3. All ages are welcome. For more information, call 624-6718.

Homelessness topic at Wings for LIFE

Wings for LIFE [auth] (Life-skills Imparted to Families through Education) meets Sunday at Andy’s Hall, 505 N. Pennsylvania Ave. Jeneva Martinez and members of Roswell Homeless Coalition will present a program on providing shelter, food and services to the homeless in Roswell. Doors open at 5:45 p.m. and the meeting begins at 6. There will be door prizes and child care is provided. For more information, call Shelly Currier at 317-2042.

Nominate an outstanding local

The City of Roswell is accepting nominations for the next Outstanding Citizen Award, which recognizes citizens who have made a positive contribution to the community. People are encouraged to nominate deserving individuals by Feb. 28. Details about the award and nomination process, along with the nominating form, are found online at roswell-nm.gov/573/Outstanding-Citizen-Award.

Registration now open for Camp Invention

Registration is ongoing for Camp Invention, which will be held from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., June 5-9, at the St. Andrew’s Education Building, 505 N. Pennsylvania Ave. The cost is $230 before the discount. The camp is for children entering kindergarten through sixth grade. The camp is directed by Peggy Bohlin. To register, contact Bolin at pbohlin@gmail.com or 420-9955.

Related Posts

About the Author: - RDR

« National retail jobs up Pecan movement from within Roswell’s city limits restricted »