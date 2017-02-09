Ladybugs ‘rock’ in the Garden Club
Children painted ladybug rocks recently at the Chaves County Extension Office, 200 E. Chisum St., as part of an activity [auth] with the Youth Garden Club, which is sponsored by the Home Garden Club of Roswell. The Youth Garden Club meets once a month. All children are invited to participate in the free educational activities. Meeting times and places are listed every Sunday in the Around Town section of the Daily Record. (Isabel Olsen Photo)
