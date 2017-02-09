Coyotes and Rockets meet again
Above: Goddard junior guard Jesse Reyes meets Roswell junior post Logan Eaker while driving to the basket during the Rockets’ loss to the Coyotes [auth] at Roswell High on Jan. 27. The Rockets need a strong performance in the second half of the district slate if they want to secure one of the final seeds in the state playoffs. (Steve Notz Photo)
Below: Roswell senior guard Garret Smothermon puts up a shot in the paint during the Coyotes district win over the Rockets on Jan. 27. (Shawn Naranjo Photo)
Related Posts
« Maxine “Grandmomma” Willmon 81 of Lubbock, TX. Top-5 girls’ squads face off tonight; Goddard and Roswell ladies meet for third time this season »