Username: 1

T[auth] his map from the New Mexico Environment Department shows the location of a proposed commercial hazardous waste disposal site. (Submitted Graphic)

A local waste management company has filed to renew the 2002

permit for a potential commercial hazardous waste facility southeast of Roswell, a project that has garnered opposition in the past.

Gandy Marley Inc., the corporation filing the permit, says the project presents

little to no environmental risk.

But, for more than a decade, environmental

groups and others have opposed the proposed landfill, not only because of its potential

risks but also for a side issue about how the state agency in charge of the

permit allegedly has a pattern of discriminating against the poor, the less educated and Spanish-speakers

throughout the state during its public processes.

Now that the public comment period for the proposed Triassic

Waste Facility ended Jan. 20, the New Mexico Environment Department will evaluate

questions and concerns and decide whether to hold a public hearing in what has

been a long history for a yet-to-be-constructed site.

Gandy Marley Inc. of Roswell submitted the request in 2011 to

revise and renew the 10-year permit for the proposed facility. The 35-acre disposal

site would be located on privately owned ranch land about 43 miles southeast of

Roswell and about 3.5 miles off of U.S. Highway 380 on the way to Tatum.

“We would not be accepting nuclear waste,” said Mike Marley,

secretary and treasurer of the corporation. “We would not be accepting liquids,

radioactive waste or high-level PCBs. The waste would have to meet the

criteria of the permit.”

According to a state fact sheet, the permit also would

prohibit toxic, explosive or ignitable wastes.

The renewed permit has more modest aims than the original,

which was due to expire in 2012 but will remain active while the renewal

process is ongoing.

Under the new proposal, the company is proposing only the disposal

of waste, not the treatment or storage of waste, and the permit covers only a

landfill rather than a landfill, drum-handling unit, a roll-off container units,

liquid waste storage, treatment tanks and surface impoundments.

Marley said the his company intends to accept hazardous waste shipped within the United States or from U.S.-owned facilities.

“Our plan is to build (the facility) as soon as the market

dictates that it would be profitable,” said Marley. “We don’t want to make the

investment in this market right now.”

Gandy Marley Inc. is a partnership of two families that

Marley said has been living in the area for more than four generations. They have

operated two other waste sites for more than a decade. One is a

landfill for oilfield wastes regulated by the New Mexico Oil Conservation

Division that started about 10 years ago. The other is a soil-remediation site. That

site, operating since about 1995, is regulated by the state Environment Department.

The public comment period for the Triassic landfill ended after two extensions gave people 120 additional days to submit

letters or emails.

A law firm writing on behalf of Gandy Marley submitted one

letter seeking some changes to the draft permit. The other comments were from 13

people expressing concerns or objections. Most comments came from those who opposed the original permit. Some complainants submitted multiple letters and

emails, and some were from people using the same letters or representing the

same environmental groups.

Objections fall into three general categories: concerns

about the environmental impacts of hazardous waste and the transportation of waste in the Pecos Valley; challenges about administrative

records or about the regulatory processes, which some contend have wrongly

favored a corporation’s interests over the public interest; and continued

claims that Spanish-only speakers, as well as others in vulnerable groups, have been

denied equal access to the public process due to lack of notifications and lack

of information available in Spanish.

That last issue led to a civil rights, or Title VI,

complaint, filed in 2002 with Civil Rights Compliance Office of the U.S. Environmental

Protection.

Three groups and two individuals alleged that the New Mexico

Environment Department engaged in a pattern of discrimination against people in

the rural communities in the area, which have a large number of

Spanish-only speaking people, lower educated, or poor. According to the complaint,

the Environment Department discouraged or barred participation by not providing

information or notices in Spanish and by making it difficult for people to

access documents or attend meetings.

After years of delay and non-action, the EPA announced an

informal resolution agreement with the state Environment Department, which was

announced Jan. 19. While not finding discriminatory practices, the EPA and the

state Environmental Department agreed to be more accommodating of Spanish-only speakers’

needs and would exercise due diligence to ensure that the Triassic Waste

Facility would not expose rural communities to environmental risks.

State Environment Department spokesperson Allison Majure said that the agency believes it has worked to ensure participation and access for Spanish speakers and others, but Deborah Reade disagreed.

Reade is the drafter of the complaint with the EPA, having once been a leader with the Citizens Against Radioactive Dumping, and one of the original people to oppose the Triassic project in 2002. She has remained aware of the Triassic project and attended an Oct. 22 meeting in Roswell about the renewal permit.

In spite of the resolution agreement, Reade said, she has seen little

change or improvement.

“In fact, they did just as they had done before. They said, “We cannot afford to translate a 11- to 12-page fact sheet.’”

She said she and others continue to fight for Spanish translations of pertinent documents, including scientific reports, but

even after succeeding at having the fact sheet translated, she said, the

Environment Department did not circulate the fact sheet in area public

libraries or other public meeting places. The EPA resolution document indicates

the Spanish fact sheet was distributed in libraries prior to the Jan. 20 deadline for the third comment period.

Marley said that he thinks that the access and process

complaints intend to add more obstacles because opponents are upset that they

cannot present legitimate reasons to stop the permit or the project based on

environmental concerns.

“I don’t know of any serious concerns except that people are

opposed to hazardous landfills,” he said. “We know it is a good site. We’ve

done core tests and we have the right conditions.”

He explained that the land for the waste facility is composed

of Triassic-era geological formations, including beds of red clay, which has

very low permeability. Should a leak or rupture occur in the double-lined landfill,

he said, it would be next to impossible for chemicals to travel any further. He

also said that the site plans call for handling run-on and run-off due to heavy

rains or flooding.

“Any run-off would be captured,” he said, “and used on site

for dust abatement.”

State documents indicate that an aquifer does not exist

below the site, but instead is located at least a half-mile away and above the

proposed landfill.

Reade strongly disagreed about the safety of the site.

“I think it is a bad dump,” she said. “It’s designed badly

and it is going to leak.”

She said the designer of the proposed site also designed

another landfill that leaked, which she said is common for landfills.

She added that she thinks that Gandy Marley filed an

incomplete renewal permit because it doesn’t even attempt to estimate the

effect of emissions from trucks traveling to the site.

“During the original permit, they said it would be 300

trucks a day. Just the diesel alone would cause a problem,” Reade said, adding

that a California waste site required trucks to use only electric-powered or

alternative fuels to reduce emissions. “At the recent meeting, they said they

couldn’t even estimate how many trucks would be coming to the landfill each

day.”

Marley said that the landfill will not cause a noticeable increase in truck traffic in the area.

The debate will continue, at least until the Environment

Department decides about a hearing or makes a decision about the permit.

“We believe in the project and have full confidence that it

will be sited well and operated well and will employ people,” said Marley.

“None of us are leaving here. We aren’t going to be polluting or harming the

area because we live here.”

Staff writer Lisa Dunlap can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 310, or at reporter02@rdrnews.com.

Related Posts

About the Author: Lisa Dunlap Lisa Dunlap is a general assignment reporter for the Roswell Daily Record.

« Pecan movement from within Roswell’s city limits restricted City Council approves sales tax increases; Plans for recreation center and aquatic facility are funded »