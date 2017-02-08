Username: 1

I received your Voters Guide for the school board election and my hopes soared, only to have them dashed.

I had been to early voting and was told I was in District 4 and [auth] no one was running in that district.

Then, in your map of districts, it showed I wasn’t in District 3 and I really wanted to vote for someone in that district.

I took your map with me this morning when I went to vote, only to find it was in error. South Lee, between Poe and Hobbs is in district 4, not 3, as shown on your map. Bummer!

Robert J. Morris

Roswell

The newspaper regrets the error. Apparently, we used a 2010 map when we should have used a 2012 map. — Ed

