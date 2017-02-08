Username: 1

Hello! I am a fifth-grade student at Harlan Intermediate School in Harlan, Iowa. My class is studying the geography and history of the United States. I am [auth] excited to learn more about your lovely state of New Mexico.

I would really appreciate it if you would send me pictures, souvenirs or other information on your state. My teacher, Mrs. Newlin, would like a car license plate, if possible, for a teacher project.

I really appreciate your time and look forward to learning more about beautiful New Mexico.

Tyrel J.

Mrs. Newlin’s Class

Harland Intermediate School

1401 19th St.

Harlan, IA 51537

