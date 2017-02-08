Username: 1

Scott Bucher of the Small Business Development Center, shown here at a 2016 presentation, said that he has seen some indications that Chaves County businesses are on the upswing.

The Roswell small business community has been showing some indications of growth and momentum in recent [auth] months, said Scott Bucher, director of the Small Business Development Center.

Bucher said the Chaves County area has been slow to experience the economic recovery of some areas of their nation, but he said that the SBDC at Eastern New Mexico University-Roswell has seen increased activity for the past eight to nine months.

The center begins its fiscal year Oct. 1, and during the past four months, five new businesses have started, 39 jobs have been created or retained, and $1 million in capital has been generated, Bucher said.

According to the New Mexico Department of Workforce Solutions Economic Research and Analysis, Chaves County saw slightly increased job numbers but also a small increase in unemployment in 2016. Employment grew from 25,708 in January to 26,202 in December, an increase of 494 jobs, or 1.92 percent.

Unemployment went up from 6.1 percent in January to 6.7 percent in December. Nationally, the unemployment rate was 4.7 percent in December. Statewide, the rate was 6.6 percent.

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics also has reported that New Mexico had a gross job gain of about 68,000 in 2016 and a gross job loss of about 65,000, for a net gain of about 3,000. Those numbers are a vast improvement over the 2008 and 2009 recession period, when job loss greatly outpaced job gains.

Average weekly pay in Chaves County by the second quarter of 2016, or June 30, was $651, a $1 increase from the previous year, according to the University of New Mexico Bureau of Business and Economic Research.

Bucher believes, however, from both activity and discussions, that Chaves County entrepreneurs and business owners believe in recovery and are refocusing on growth.

He said that his center has assisted business owners wanting to “modernize their marketing and sales funnels, improving efficiencies and developing higher percentage conversion ratios.” He said that about 80 percent of the businesses his center advises are striving to have 50 percent or more of their income derived from outside New Mexico.

He said that one way the SBDC seeks to boost business in the area is to offer free, public workshops for business owners and entrepreneurs on a variety of business topics. Those events are held at 5:30 p.m. the second Tuesday of every month at the Fairfield Inn, 1201 N. Main St.

