Roswell Independent School District Superintendent Tom Burris, from left, board member Nicole Austin and community member Richard Garcia look over school district voter returns Tuesday night at the Chaves County Clerk’s Office. (Bethany Freudenthal Photo)

With the 2017 Roswell Independent School District school board elections decided, the four newly elected board members, who are scheduled to start their terms on March 1, say they are eager to begin working toward change.

Kirk

District 1 [auth] Incumbent for District 1, Mona Kirk, said she was thrilled with the results of Tuesday’s election, and hopes her opponents continue their involvement within RISD.

“I’m just over the moon happy about the results,” Kirk said, “my opponents had a good race, I appreciate their involvement in wanting to make RISD a better place, I just hope they continue their enthusiasm, and don’t let their loss diminish their motivation.”

With new board member training later this month in Santa Fe, Kirk said she hopes all board members will be able to attend.

“Hopefully we’ll all go to be there for the board training. I’ve never been through it, so I would definitely like to go, and I don’t think Nicole (Austin) has either, so I think it would be good for all of us and would be a good bonding time for us,” Kirk said.

Throughout her campaign, Kirk said she has heard from constituents who would like RISD to re-establish transparency and open communication within all district departments.

“That’s the one thing I’m hearing, they want open communication, transparency on all levels, in every department, so that’s huge, that’s huge,” Kirk said.

Kirk also said she wants to continue working on filling current vacancies and raising the district’s school grade.

“Then also, work on filling the vacancies. I’m going to continue my work there, and raising the school district report cards. Those are the two things I ran on and two things that are extremely important to me. Twenty-eight openings is not acceptable. We’ve got to have every position filled,” Kirk said.

Austin

District 2 Former Roswell educator and current financier at Pioneer Bank, incumbent for District 2, Austin, defeated challenger Louis Mestas.

Appointed to the board in the fall of 2015 after the resignation of Jim Waldrip, Austin said she was excited and honored to win, but she’s ready to get back to work.

“I’m excited and honored, ready to get back to work and just get going on doing some things to make this a better school district,” Austin said.

As a first order of business, Austin said the new board members will need to get trained and the new board will have to choose officers, then head to training in Santa Fe later this month.

“It’s kind of just gelling as a board, trying to build that rapport and trying to work together to set some goals for what we need to do going forward,” Austin said.

As far as long-term goals for the district, Austin said hers haven’t changed.

“We need to look at our leadership and how that’s going to be evaluated and making sure we have the best possible leadership, and we just have to keep a real close eye on our budget. We had more budget cuts just recently that’s going to amount to about $1.4 million and so we’ve got to make some good budget decisions,” Austin said.

Working with the current board and leaders within the district is one of the ways Austin sees in reaching these goals.

“I think that goes back to working with this current board. Working with the leaders within the school district that are in charge of those different areas, for example personnel, working with our assistant superintendent of HR and our HR director to see what we can do in that area,” Austin said.

Austin is also in favor of conducting an anonymous climate survey in order to figure out the strengths and weaknesses of district leadership.

“We’ve talked about doing a climate survey of the district, which would be an anonymous survey, figuring out where our weaknesses are and how we can go about improving those,” Austin said.

With an even larger budget shortfall coming from the state than anticipated, Austin also said the board and finance department will have to stay well informed of what’s going on in Santa Fe to make sound financial decisions for the district.

Appreciative of everyone who supported and believed in her, and who gave her the opportunity to continue in her position on the school board, Austin said she is looking forward to the next two years.

“I’m just so appreciative of everyone who believed in me and has given me a chance, an opportunity to make a difference, that had confidence in what I’ve done to this point and wanted to give me a chance to continue that work, and I look forward to working with our new members and existing members to really go forward and make this a strong district for our city,” Austin said.

Gedde

District 3 In District 3, Roswell youth pastor Alan Gedde defeated long-term educator and current school board president Dr. Peggy Brewer by 60 votes. Gedde said he was excited and humbled by the opportunity to be on the board.

After learning more about what board members can do, Gedde said he will get to work creating a more positive environment for teachers and on filling current vacancies.

“My first order of business is going to be to really get an idea of what we can and can’t do as a board, to help to create a more positive environment and also to get these teacher positions filled, so next year, as we come up next year in the school year, we can have certified teachers in the classrooms,” Gedde said.

With the goal of making RISD one of the best school districts in the state, Gedde said that means more than just a school grade.

“I want to see us have teachers that are excited to be here, and want to stay here. I want to see our students be able to have opportunities to do things beyond Roswell and I want to see our teachers and all of our staff really, just excited to work here. I want to make sure that we’re creating an environment where everybody wants to be,” Gedde said.

In his new position, Gedde said he is looking most forward to listening to teachers, students and the community when it comes to the district.

“I’m looking forward to listening. It’s something I do on a regular basis anyway, but I want to hear people. I want to hear the community, I want to hear the teachers, meet them and get to know them, and be able to help them,” Gedde said.

In an interview Wednesday, Gedde said he was floored at the idea that voters in District 3 saw fit to put him in this position for four years.

Edwards

District 5 Repeated attempts Wednesday to reach newly elected District 5 board member James Edwards were unsuccessful by press time.

Voter turnout reaction

In all, 1,960 people voted in this year’s RISD elections, compared to 2,242 votes in the 2015 RISD election, when a $16 million bond was also on the ballot. The newly elected board members weighed in on the issue Wednesday.

“Obviously, it turned out well for me, but it was down a little bit, but I think in 2015 there was a bond, so I’m not surprised that it was down. I think that last night’s turnout was a little high, considering we didn’t have a bond this election,” Gedde said.

Austin said she thought it was sad that in a district with 10,000 students, only 1,960 Roswell residents voted.

“I think that’s sad because schools in Roswell affect more people than anything else in Roswell and it’s the key to bringing in business. It’s the key to keeping our people here. It’s just sad that we didn’t have a better turnout,” Austin said.

Kirk said: “From my understanding, it’s up. It’s not a

race that everyone turns out to vote for, but it is what it is.”

Staff writer Bethany Freudenthal may be contacted at 575-622-7710, ext. 311, or at reporter03@rdrnews.com.

