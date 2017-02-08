Username: 1

Not one mention of long-term maintenance for that multi-million dollar project; not one. How come?

A few decades ago, the Roswell City Council — similar to the current council — decided it would be a great investment to build Cahoon pool; lots more votes to build something new than to maintain it. The [auth] members of the council came and went, the maintenance got done as-needed, and eventually the pool was forgotten about. No one cared about future maintenance.

Cars, cameras, aircraft carriers and hundreds of other machines have operator’s manuals that the manufacturers write on how to maintain their machines, and it should not be different for the new aquatic center.

“Never been done” is an ignorant answer. Write the contract for the contractor to furnish a long-term maintenance schedule for the next 70 years. Any engineer could do that and each city councilor would clearly know that in 2025 what is needed in the budget for that interval, 2030 for that interval, 2040, 2050 and so on. Pretty simple to me and rational.

Maintenance is just not sexy enough to talk about, so I’m pessimistic about this plan; however, the aquatic center clearly needs a plan for future maintenance.

Dave Swink

Roswell

