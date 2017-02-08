Username: 1

In this June 6 file photo, New Mexico infielder Carl Stajduhar bats during an NCAA Regional baseball game in against Texas Tech in Lubbock, Texas. Stajduhar was one of three Lobos named to the Mountain West Preseason All-Conference Team. (AJ Dickman Photo)

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The University of New Mexico baseball team has been tabbed the favorite in the Mountain West Conference and a trio of players were named preseason all-conference when the Mountain West released their baseball season preview Wednesday.

The defending Mountain West Tournament champion Lobos, who went 39-23 and reached the NCAA postseason [auth] for the fifth time in seven seasons in 2016, picked up four first-place votes and edged Fresno State (which had three first-place votes) by a point for the top spot in the preseason poll (each program voted, but could not vote for themselves).

Following UNM and Fresno State was Nevada and San Diego State in third and fourth, respectively, Air Force and UNLV tied for fifth and San Jose State was selected seventh.

UNM third baseman Carl Stajduhar, outfielder Luis Gonzalez and pitcher Tyler Stevens were picked for the Mountain West Preseason All-Conference Team. Nine position players (regardless of position) and four pitchers were voted on by the schools in the conference.

Stajduhar was the 2016 Mountain West Player of the Year last season after hitting .331 with a team-high 18 home runs and 66 RBIs to go along with 17 doubles and 51 runs. He’s earned a pair of preseason All-American honors and is currently on a consecutive games streak of 108.

Gonzalez, who has also earned a pair of preseason All-American honors, led the Lobos in average (.381), runs (63), hits (96), doubles (21), triples (5) and stolen bases (18) to go along with six home runs and 48 RBI las season. While he earned this honor as a center fielder, Gonzalez will also see time again on the mound this season as the left-hander went 3-1 with a 5.51 ERA in 32.2 innings (six starts) in 2016.

Stevens went 8-4 with a 4.11 ERA and 78 strikeouts last season and led the Lobos in starts (16) and innings pitched (100.2).

The Lobos open their season at home Feb. 17 against Binghamton with the first pitch scheduled for 6 p.m.

Related Posts

About the Author: - RDRSports Doug Walp Sports Editor

« Seeking keepsakes from New Mexico Demons heating up late in season »