DWI arrest in Chaves County
In an attempt to make a real effort to reduce drunk driving in Chaves County, the Chaves County Sheriff’s Office, the New Mexico State Police and the Roswell Police Department have agreed to furnish on a timely basis the [auth] photos and identifiers of all persons arrested for DWI in Chaves County. The Roswell Daily Record has agreed to publish these after the arrests. If a charge has been dropped and you wish to have a retraction published in the newspaper, please submit written documentation from a court or law enforcement agency showing that the charge was dropped.
BrAC/BAC: breath alcohol concentration/blood alcohol concentration; State law deems a person is driving intoxicated if BrAC or BAC is 0.08 or more.
Wimberly
Name: Christopher Wimberly
Age: 27
Resident of: Georgetown, Texas
Arrested: Feb. 7 for aggravated DWI (seventh offense)
BrAC/BAC: Unspecified (blood drawn)
Arresting agency: Chaves County Sheriff’s Office
