Above: Dexter junior guard Joseph Cobos looks for an opening in the Eunice defense during a win over the Cardinals Tuesday night. The Demons have three games left in the regular season, starting with a home contest with [auth] Tularosa Tuesday night at 6:30 p.m. (Jeannie Harris Photo)

The Dexter Demons picked up a big win Tuesday night, dispatching the Eunice Cardinals 52-42 to improve their record to 14-8 overall and 3-2 in the competitive District 4-3A.

The Demons now sit a game behind Tularosa and Eunice for the district lead with three games left on the schedule.

For most of the season, Dexter has looked like a playoff team, aside from a couple three-game losing streaks, the last of which dipped into the beginning of district with losses at No. 6 Tularosa and in Eunice against the surging Cardinals.

But the Demons have righted the ship over the past three contests, with a close win at Capitan and a complete domination of Loving last week before Tuesday’s 10-point win.

Eunice was riding a five-game winning streak before stepping on the floor at Lewis Gym Tuesday. The Demons built up a 13-point lead in the first half, led by sophomore guard Jarren Amaro, who finished the game with 16 points.

The Demons’ shooting dried up in the third quarter as Eunice cut the lead in half, but the Demons recovered in the final frame, icing the game from the free-throw line.

“In the third, everything we were throwing up wasn’t going in,” said Dexter head coach Ron Grant. “They made some good, wide-open shots and we called timeouts, tried some different things, but nothing was falling for us. We got into the fourth quarter and switched up the offense, started holding the ball, moving it around and looking for opportunities to drive.”

With a six-point lead late in the game, the Cardinals fouled junior guard Joseph Cobos, who had a perfect night from the charity stripe, 8-for-8.

“He was like everyone else in the third quarter. Nobody could get anything to fall,” Grant said. “But when it came to the free-throw line, he was ready. He wanted the ball at the end, because he was locked in at the line.”

Cobos has been a crucial part of the Demons’ current three-game win streak, with 16 points Tuesday and 18 in a big home win over Loving Saturday.

“In the Loving game, he got us going,” Grant said. “He hit four 3s in the first half. We struggled to score early, but once he got going, everyone else followed. That was our most complete game we’ve played in quite a while.”

Demons’ senior post Dayton Harris scored a career-high 26 points against Loving, but was limited against Eunice with an illness. Grant said Harris showed his value as a leader with a gutsy performance while under the weather.

“He was just as sick as he could be, but he went out and gave us valuable minutes,” said Grant. “His scoring obviously wasn’t as good as usual, but he stepped up and showed what kind of captain he is. He gave all he could.”

The Demons sit in a favorable position with three games remaining — home contests against Tularosa and Capitan and a matchup with the Falcons in Loving. Dexter has already defeated all three teams, though the win over Tularosa was outside the district schedule.

Dexter is an easy favorite against Capitan and Loving, but Grant refused to look past any team.

“We went to Capitan and they played us tough in a three-point game,” he said. “They played Tularosa within five after losing by 20-something the first time they faced them, so they’re coming on in the second half (of the district slate). Loving is always dangerous. They’re dealing with some injuries right now, but you still can’t overlook them.”

The Demons host the Tularosa Wildcats at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

