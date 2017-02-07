Username: 1

The upgrading of fiber-optic infrastructure in the 100 block of West Fourth Street in downtown Roswell will cause some traffic detours in the area beginning Wednesday morning.

West Fourth Street will be closed between North [auth] Main and North Richardson streets. The alley between West Fourth and West Third streets in that block will also be closed. Detour signs will direct motorists.

Access to businesses in that block of West Fourth will be maintained. A city spokesperson said people should park in the city parking lot on the north side of Fourth Street. They will be able to walk across the street to the businesses during the construction work. Motorists should access the parking lot from West Fifth Street.

The contractor performing the fiber-optic work expects the project to be completed by Friday.

Related Posts

About the Author: - RDR

« Terry Jack Frost Local Briefs »