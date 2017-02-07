Username: 1

The arrest records available in the police blotter are public information. Any indication of an arrest on a charge and/or multiple charges does not mean the individual identified has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. If a charge has been dropped and you wish to have a retraction published in the newspaper, please submit written documentation from a court or law enforcement agency showing that the charge was dropped. Also, amounts of controlled substances published in the police blotters may include the weight of the containers. Please visit the Roswell Police Department’s website at rpdp2c.org/ before calling the newspaper.

Arrests

Roswell police arrested Robert Anthony Andazola, 25, of the 1300 block of North [auth] Washington Avenue for alleged failure to pay fines. According to police information, the arrest occurred 9 a.m. Monday in the 1700 block of North Ohio Avenue.

Anthony Ray Archuleta, 28, of the 1000 block of West Mathews Street, was arrested at about 12:11 p.m. Monday for alleged failure to appear on a misdemeanor charge.

Roswell police arrested Leonard L. Boggs, 49, of the 400 block of West Albuquerque Street at about 5:26 p.m. Monday at Third and North Main streets. He was charged with failure to comply with community service, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to pay fines.

Leo Gonzales Jr., 35, of the 1700 block of West Ohio Avenue, was arrested Monday at about 2:35 p.m. for alleged disorderly conduct.

Kedrick Johnson, 24, of the 1100 block of West Mathews Street, was arrested at about 5:47 a.m. Monday in the 700 block of East Third Street. He was charged with failure to pay fines.

Roswell police officers arrested Antonio Juarez, 61, of the 500 block of South Sequoia Avenue on Monday at about 2 p.m. in the 100 block of West Second Street. He was charged with aggravated assault.

Freddy Lopez, 24, of the 500 block of South Richardson Avenue, was arrested Tuesday at about 4:03 a.m. by Roswell police officers at the corner of North Cherry Avenue and East Orchard St. He was charged with vehicle burglary and possession of a controlled substance.

Heriberto Lopez-Perez, 28, of the 700 block of East Summit Street, was arrested at about 8:01 p.m. Monday. He is charged with battery against a household member.

Roswell police arrested Gloria Lozano, 52, of 1400 Isler Road on Monday at about 10:35 p.m. at East Country Club Road and North Garden Avenue. Lozano is charged with unlawful use of a license, with arrest clause.

Shawn Perry, 23, of the 100 block of East Pear Street, was arrested Monday at about 5:47 a.m. in the 700 block of East Third Street. He is charged with failure to pay fines.

Roswell police arrested Humberto Villalba, 54, of the 800 block of East Bland Street was arrest at 4 p.m. Monday. He was charged with aggravated assault against a household member.

