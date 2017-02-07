Username: 1

Graveside services will be held at 3 p.m., Friday, February 10, 2017 at South Park Cemetery for Terry Jack Frost, 70, who passed away on Sunday, January 29, 2017 at Heartfelt Manor. Chaplin Tim Arlet of Gentiva Hospice will officiate. Roswell Veteran’s Honor Guard will provide military honors.

Terry was born October 16, 1946 in Roswell, NM to Thomas J. Frost and Betty Madsen Frost who preceded him in death.

Those left to cherish his memory are his sons Tracy Jack of Alamogordo, NM and Troy Jason of Roswell, NM; daughters Sheila Ortega and [auth] husband James of Roswell, NM, Elisha Irene Frost of Glencoe, NM and Betty Rene Graham and husband Damon of Roswell, NM; brother Thomas Jacob Frost; grandchildren Jennifer Ginn and husband Tim, Terry Skrobrak and wife Bethany, Leslie McKay and husband Cory, Carthea Vaca and husband Abrham, Trace Hellums and husband Kambryanna, Victor Leon and wife Kyrah, Michael Silva and wife Mikaylah, David Jones and wife Laura, Drew, Kaydea, Antinee and Karlee Graham, Jason Parker, Kasey King, Kelby King-Clovis, James Ortega II, Julian Ortega and wife Kristina, Tonya Crozier, Tyler Frost and Tamra Frost. Also surviving him are 13 great-grandchildren.

Terry loved to have a good time and he especially loved spending time with his grandchildren and his dog Cowboy. Terry joined the United States Army on October 27, 1965 working as a vehicle repairman and then graduating to a Sharpshooter. For most of Terry’s life he loved being a trucker and a mechanic.

Special thanks to our mother Ginny Micklevitz and stepfather Dave Micklevitz for donating a private room for our Daddy to spend his last days on earth with his children and brother! Daddy past away with dignity, comfort and pain free in the eyes of our Lord! The family also would like to recognize Chaplin Tim Arlet a dear friend of the family and Terry thought the world of him and also attended his congregation. Tim was by Daddy’s side every day that he was in the hospital and also his last few days here on earth. God is great all the time! Amen!

Arrangements have been entrusted to Ballard Funeral Home and Crematory. An online registry can be accessed at ballardfuneralhome.com.

