Turning out in small numbers, voters in other Chaves County communities said yes to continuing a tax benefiting Lake Arthur schools and re-elected their incumbent board members for the most part.

One new board member, former librarian Nancy J. Miles, will join the Dexter school board.

Results are based on unofficial counts of ballots by the Chaves County Clerk’s Office.

In the only funding issue before Chaves County voters, Lake Arthur Municipal Schools asked voters to renew a two-mill property tax levy that funds maintenance and repairs to public school buildings. That tax proposal passed 24 to 3.

“I didn’t have any negative comments about the proposal. It doesn’t raise taxes. It just continues them,” said Superintendent Michael Grossman Tuesday morning.

He added that he considers the levy funds, which have been in place about 12 years, as essential to the district. The tax must be renewed every six years, and the newly approved levy will run from 2017 to 2022.

“This is our major source of funding for maintenance,” Grossman said.

The levy charges property owners $2 for every $1,000 in net taxable property value each year. Grossman said in December that the tax raises about $96,000 annually. That amount can vary depending on economic conditions in the area and their effects on property ownership and market values, he said.

Lake Arthur has one large structure for its elementary, middle school and high school. It also has some athletic fields and playground areas, Grossman said, but the tax money will be used primarily for the school [auth] structure. Enrollment this school year in the district totals about 96 students.

The other issue before Lake Arthur voters was whether to re-elect Irma P. Salmon to the board. Running unopposed, she received 25 votes.

Salmon, a nurse supervisor for Artesia General Hospital, will serve a four-year term. She was first elected to the board in February 2009. Grossman said she has lived in Lake Arthur, her hometown, for many years.

A second open school board position, one held by Gene Bassett, did not field any candidates, and the district will appoint someone, perhaps renaming Bassett to the seat, after the current term expires this month.

Bassett was not eligible to run for the office, Chaves County Clerk Dave Kunko confirmed, because apparently he had not voted in an election in the county for some time, which caused his name to be purged from the voter rolls. Bassett did not register to vote in time to qualify as a candidate for the school elections.

Dexter Consolidated Schools, which has 1,019 students, according to December board meeting minutes, had a choice among five candidates for two at-large board seats.

Incumbent Orlando Roberto Chaves, current board president, was re-elected, receiving 52 votes. Nancy Miles, a librarian with the Dexter Schools for 27 years, garnered 69 votes.

Jennifer A. Nevarez received 47 votes. Erick Lamar Shaw got 21 votes, and Jason A. McClain was only two short of Chaves, with 50 votes.

An occupational therapist assistant, Chaves has been a board member for about 12 years and has served as the group’s president for about a year.

Chaves said he has lived in the Dexter area since the 1980s and had two sons who graduated from the Dexter schools and have earned college degrees.

The other open board position in Dexter was due to the Dec. 21 death of fellow long-time board member Dan Lathrop, a farmer in the area.

Chaves said he intends this term to be his last.

“School boards are difficult to be on now,” Chaves said. “A lot of what happens is mandated by the state now. A lot of it is outside of local control. The budget is always a big issue, but 99 percent of it we don’t have control over.”

Voters deciding about the Hagerman Municipal Schools Board of Education decided to return all five current board members to office. All candidates ran unopposed for the seats.

Chad Hamill, current board president, was a write-in candidate and will serve a four-year term. He received 31 votes.

A retired Roswell Fire Department chief who now runs his own business, he said he was traveling on the day candidates were required to file to run for seats, so his name did not appear on the ballot.

He said he thought the Hagerman community would benefit from the return of all board members. Chris P. Villa, current board secretary, received 42 votes. He, too, will serve a four-year term.

Lois Wilson Stephens, current board secretary, had 40 votes. Current members Heidi A. Gray and Destry A. Moss each got 37 votes. They will each serve for two years.

“We work well together,” Hamill said. “I can’t remember the last time we had a split decision or a 4-1 decision. We tend to be in agreement about what’s best for students.”

All board members are parents of Hagerman students, Hamill said, which he thinks makes a difference in governance.

Speaking about testing and teacher evaluations, which he said are major issues in Hagerman schools, he said, “It affects every district differently. Students are different in every district. People sometimes don’t believe that, but it is true.”

About 420 students are enrolled in the Hagerman district, which serves pre-kindergarten through 12th-grade students, said Business Manager Cherryl Andrews.

An unusual situation led to all five seats being up for election this year. Typically, only two or three seats are before voters. But during the last election in February 2015, voter confusion about where people could cast their ballots led to no votes for any candidate, so Stephens, Gray and Moss were appointed to fill the unexpired terms of members who had resigned from the board. They had to run this year to remain in office and complete the remaining two years of the four-year terms.

Stephens is a cattle rancher, and Gray works for a family business, having once been an agricultural education teacher. Moss works for an energy company in Artesia. All three also have volunteered with schools or youth groups.

Staff writer Lisa Dunlap can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 310, or at reporter02@rdrnews.com.

