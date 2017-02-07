Username: 1

Candidates for the Roswell Independent School District’s Board of Education look over returns Tuesday night at the County Clerk’s Office. Pictured from left: Dr. Peggy Brewer, Richard Garcia (not a candidate), Alan Gedde and Nicole Austin. (Bethany Freudenthal Photo)

Two Roswell school board members were defeated and two new members were elected in school board races Tuesday in which the president of the board was defeated for the second time in the last two years.

Alan Scott Gedde defeated school board president Dr. Peggy Sue Brewer by 60 votes for the District 3 position on the school board, 200 to [auth] 140 votes. Brewer’s loss follows the defeat of former school board president Pauline Ponce to Ruben J. Sanchez in 2015. Brewer has served on the school board for about seven years.

In the District 1 race, longtime Roswell educator and incumbent Mona Kirk defeated challengers Timothy D. Aguilar and Jennifer Stanford by nearly 200 votes.

Kirk received 392 votes, while Aguilar garnered 193 votes and Stanford finished third with 132.

In District 2, incumbent Nicole Austin defeated challenger Louis R. Mestas, 424 to 322 votes.

Only 157 people voted in District 5, where challenger James Edwards defeated incumbent Arturo Ibarra, 113 to 44 votes.

Kirk, Gedde and Edwards were elected to four-year terms. Austin was elected to a two-year term, completing the term of former board member James W. Waldrip, who resigned in the fall of 2015 due to health issues.

The four school board winners Tuesday will be sworn into office on March 1, said Roswell Independent School District Superintendent Tom Burris.

Voter turnout for this year’s Roswell school board races was 12.6 percent below 2015 numbers, when a bond election was also on the ballot.

In all, 1,960 people voted in this year’s RISD elections, compared to 2,242 votes in the 2015 RISD election, when a $16 million bond was also on the ballot. There was no bond on this year’s RISD ballots.

There were 282 fewer ballots cast this year compared to the 2015 RISD races.

In this year’s elections, most ballots were cast in District 2, where 746 people voted.

In District 1, a total of 717 votes were cast, while District 3 brought in 340 votes. Only 157 ballots were cast in District 5. There was no election this year for the District 4 position on the school board.

The majority of votes cast Tuesday, 423 each, were cast at the Roswell Mall and Roswell Convention & Civic Center.

ENMU-R College Community Board

There were two uncontested races for the Eastern New Mexico University-Roswell College Community Board.

Patricia G. Parsons received 257 votes for the College District 2 position, while Eloise A. Blake garnered 768 votes for the College District 3 post.

The College Community Board has authority over taxing and bonding and other fiscal issues relating to the Roswell campus. The College Community Board also serves as an advisory board to the ENMU Board of Regents, which has the authority over curriculum and administrative issues.

Staff writer Bethany Freudenthal can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 311, or at reporter03@rdrnews.com.

Senior Writer Jeff Tucker can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 303, or at reporter01@rdrnews.com.

