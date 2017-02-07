Username: 1

Advertising





Paul Romero, age 53, of Roswell, NM, passed away Sunday, February 5, 2017. Viewing will be at 5 p.m. Wednesday, February 8, 2017 at LaGrone Funeral Chapel. A rosary will be recited at 7 p.m. Wednesday, February 8, 2017 at LaGrone Funeral Chapel. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, February 9, 2017. Interment will follow at South Park [auth] Cemetery.

During his younger years Paul played football and baseball, of which football was his favorite. He loved hunting and dancing as well. At age 14 Paul battled cancer and lost one leg but survived. He earned his degree in business at Eastern New Mexico University. He worked most of his life at Job Corps and the rest of his life at FLETC. Paul didn’t have much but made do with what he had; always provided for his family, working endless hours and never giving up. He endured some of life’s toughest challenges. Paul was a man even in the darkest hours who stayed strong and hopeful, something that he passes on to his loved ones. He will be greatly missed.

He is preceded in death by his father Paul S. Romero.

He is survived by his mother Ida D. Romero, his spouse Lupe Romero, his only son Paul W. Romero, sisters Irene and Barbara, brothers Harry and Ed, and many loved ones.

Arrangements are under the personal care of LaGrone Funeral Chapel. Online condolences may be made at lagronefuneralchapels.com.

Related Posts

About the Author: - RDR

« Bobcats top Warriors 65-59 in OT; Playoff teams battle for top spot in District 4-2A Maria Reyes Calderon »