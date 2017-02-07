Username: 1

Advertising





Funeral services are scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Friday, February 10, at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church for Maria Reyes Calderon.

Mrs. Calderon, 85, died Sunday, February 5, 2017 at her home surrounded by her family.

Burial will be at Woodbine Cemetery following the Mass. Pallbearers will be her grandchildren Steven, Pedro, Ismael Jr., Santiago Jr, Guillermo, and Joseph Calderon, Mark Natera, and Shawn Rodriguez. Honorary pallbearers will be all of her remaining [auth] grandchildren.

Visitation will be at Terpening & Son Mortuary Thursday beginning at 10 a.m. A rosary will be at Our Lady of Grace Thursday at 6:30 p.m.

Maria was born on January 5, 1932 to Pedro Lopez and Rita (Lozano) Lopez in San Antonio Del Bravo, Chihuahua, Mexico.

On December 15, 1950 she was married to Guillermo Calderon in Pecos, Texas. They moved to Artesia in 1951 from Texas. He preceded her in death on February 13, 1996. She was also preceded in death by her parents; sons John, Ismael, Richard and Robert; grandchildren Richard Jr., Abby, and David; and three great-grandchildren.

Maria was a member of Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church and worked as a homemaker raising her 11 children. She enjoyed embroidering, crocheting, taking care of her rose bushes, and watching the Dallas Cowboys when she had spare time.

She is survived by her daughter Erminia Calderon of Artesia; sons Ramon and wife Vicki, Santiago and wife JoAnn, Raul and wife Sylvia, Manuel, Joe, and Martin and wife Elizabeth Calderon all of Artesia; daughters-in-law Manuela Calderon of Artesia, Elizabeth L. Calderon of Ohio, and Concha Calderon of Artesia; 39 grandchildren; 65 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Terpening & Son Mortuary. Please remember Mrs. Calderon at artesiafunerals.com.

Related Posts

About the Author: - RDR

« Paul Romero Terry Jack Frost »