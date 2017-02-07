Username: 1

The Senior Circle February/Valentine’s birthday party is today. As they do every Valentine’s, Devoted, the romantic duo of Howard and Nellie Becker, will share their romance with those attending. The festivities start at 2 p.m. at the Senior Circle facility in the Wilshire Center, 2801 N. Main St., next door to Family Dollar. There will be snacks, including birthday cake, and door prizes. Senior Circle is an Eastern New Mexico Medical Center resource that offers travel, exercise, health education and much more. For more information, call 623-2311.

Genealogical Society

The Roswell Genealogical Society will meet at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday at the Wilson-Cobb History and Genealogy Research Library, 301 S. Richardson Ave. The program will be a webinar titled “The Google Goldmine for Genealogists” by James Tanner. Anyone interested in family history is invited to attend. For more information, call Kay Lewis at 622-0967.

