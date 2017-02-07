Nineteen-year-old Ronald George of Pittsburgh testified Tuesday in Kalamazoo [auth] County District Court in a preliminary examination for 18-year-old Bryson White of Mason, Ohio. The two were due to play for the Broncos last fall, but were dismissed from the team following their arrests.

They’re accused of using a gun and knife to rob a woman at her Kalamazoo apartment last August.

The Kalamazoo Gazette reports (http://bit.ly/2kjLuCf) both men waived preliminary examinations last fall and were bound over to stand trial, but White’s case was remanded to district court for a preliminary examination after a plea agreement wasn’t reached before a deadline.

White’s preliminary examination will continue Feb. 14.