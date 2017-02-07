Username: 1

Above: Bobcat sophomore Jakob Bejarano (23) makes a strong move to the basket in the first half of Hagerman’s 65-59 district victory over the Gateway Warriors Tuesday night at GCS’s Red Rock Center. Bejarano scored a game-high 27 points.

Below: Hagerman senior guard Isaac Morales (11) knocks down a 3-pointer over Gateway’s Alonzo Grajeda during the first quarter of the Bobcats win over Gateway Tuesday. Morales finished with 19 points. (Shawn Naranjo Photos)

The Hagerman Bobcats picked up a crucial district victory over the Gateway Christian Warriors Tuesday night at GCS’s Red Rock Center, coming back from a 13-point fourth-quarter deficit to get the 65-59 overtime win.

The Warriors came into the game atop the District 4-2A standings at 2-0, with a previous win over Hagerman on Jan. 31. Hagerman needed the victory to keep pace with Gateway. [auth] After Tuesday’s result, both teams sit at 2-1, tied for first place in the four-team district.

Trailing 45-32 going into the final period of regulation, the Bobcats scored the first six points of the quarter as senior guard Isaac Morales hit a couple buckets and junior guard Osbaldo Najera banked one in off the glass.

Gateway added three points from the free-throw line to put the lead at eight, but Hagerman went on a 8-point run to tie the game, culminating with freshman guard Riley Hestand’s deep 3-pointer.

The Warriors retook the lead a couple times in the final minute before Najera found Morales on an inbounds pass to tie the game at 52. Gateway’s final shot couldn’t find the mark, sending the contest to a 4-minute overtime period.

In extra time, the Bobcats held onto the momentum and attacked the basket. After a Gateway miss, sophomore guard/forward Jakob Bejarano was fouled on a drive to the basket and drained both freebies to give Hagerman its first lead of the night.

The teams traded turns at the free-throw line, with Gateway getting within one point on two makes from junior Alonzo Grajeda.

But in the final minute, Gateway sophomore Joe Waide, who sank three first-half 3-pointers, missed a long-range attempt which was rebounded by Bejarano and taken all the way back for a bucket and the foul. Bejarano made the free shot to give the Bobcats a 61-56 lead.

Gateway sophomore Jaydon Stephens brought the Warriors back within three after being fouled on a deep shot, but with 20 seconds left, Hagerman was able to complete their inbounds passes and collect free shots on their way to the 65-59 win.

Bejarano led all scorers with 27 points while Morales put in 19 for Hagerman.

Grajeda scored 20 points and Smith added 14 to lead the Gateway scoring.

The Warriors took control early in the game with Smith scoring the first five points in a 20-8 first quarter. The Bobcats went into halftime down by 10, but got their crowd into the game as Bejarano hit a buzzer-beating 2-pointer.

The Warriors head to Tatum Thursday for the first of two district matchups with the Coyotes. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.

The Bobcats host Jal on Saturday at 4 p.m.

Gateway and Hagerman look like locks for the state tournament in March, but need strong finishes to the season to secure desirable seeding in the 16-team bracket.

Related Posts

About the Author: ajdickman

« Lady Bobcats beat Gateway, keep playoff hopes alive Paul Romero »