BMS takes on suicide awareness
Erica Davis-Crump, left, special projects coordinator for the Office of Attorney General, speaks to students Tuesday at Berrendo Middle School about suicide awareness and the stigma surrounding mental health issues. During her presentation, Davis-Crump told students [auth] that it’s OK to not be OK, and it’s even better to get help. She stressed that knowing yourself is the key to understanding your brain, and knowing when to get help. Nationally, Davis-Crump tells students, suicide is the second leading cause of death for adolescents, but with treatment, 80 to 90 percent of teens are successful in overcoming their obstacles. “There’s no one here but you, and that’s your superpower,” Davis-Crump said. “If you’re here today, you’re here for a reason.” Pictured, from left: Estaban DeArcos and Jerica Teahan volunteer to demonstrate “stressors and pressures.” (Bethany Freudenthal Photo)
Related Posts
« Three incidents of battery and assaults lead to separate arrests Tax approved for Lake Arthur; Miles wins seat on board »