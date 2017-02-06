Username: 1

A 20-year-old Roswell man died this weekend after the vehicle he [auth] was driving crossed into the eastbound side of the road, police say.

“Alcohol, speed and failure to wear seat-belts are suspected to have been major contributing factors in a single-vehicle rollover accident in south Roswell, late Sunday Night,” said Todd Wildermuth, spokesperson for the Roswell Police Department.

Two other men who were passengers in the vehicle, were able to walk away from the accident.

Police say, the vehicle was traveling along East Hobson Road, just east of East Earl Cummings Loop Sunday at around 11:45 p.m., when the driver, Miguel Anorve, lost control of the vehicle, and it crossed into the eastbound side of the road.

“Anorve overcorrected the vehicle to the other direction, pulling it back across the road and causing it to leave the road, and roll an estimated five times, ejecting the occupants and coming to rest to the north of the road,” Wildermuth said.

All three of the occupants are believed to have been intoxicated at the time of the accident. Alcohol containers were found in the truck and throughout the area of the accident. The investigation has also determined the truck was traveling at a high rate of speed when the accident occurred.

Police say both passengers left the scene of the accident.

“One of the passengers, both of whom are adults who live in Roswell, told the investigator he called 9-1-1, as he left the scene. That passenger showed up at a local hospital around noon Monday, to seek treatment for his injuries,” Wildermuth said.

The other passenger also left the scene of the accident and went to a local hospital a short time after the accident.

“Information on the extent of the two passengers’ injuries is not available,” Wildermuth said. “Citations are pending against the passengers as the investigation continues.”

