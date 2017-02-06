Username: 1

On Tuesday, Roswell could possibly elect an almost all new school board for the Roswell Independent School District, with nine candidates vying for the four spots up for grab this election cycle.

Appointed in December to take the place of MacKenzie Hunt’s position for District 1, Mona Kirk will run against Church on the Move Youth Pastor Timothy Aguilar and life-long Roswell resident Jennifer Stanford, who also applied for Hunt’s position in September.

The District 2 race will be between incumbent Nicole Austin, who was appointed last fall for a term that began in January 2016, and longtime educator Louis R. Mestas.

In District 3’s race, voters will choose between incumbent and long-time Roswell educator Dr. Peggy Brewer, and youth minister at Grace Community Church Alan Scott Gedde, while District 5 will be contested between incumbent Arturo Ibarra, also appointed last fall, and local football coach James Edwards.

District 1

During this year’s race, Kirk said she would do everything in her power to support school staff, teachers and administrators, because they are the key to RISD’s success.

“With my vast experience in education, especially here in the Roswell Independent School District, I have contributed a new perspective to my work on the board,” Kirk said.

“The pressure placed on teachers and administration, who face enormous outside demands for testing and extra paperwork while working day-to-day to do what is best for Roswell students.”

At a forum Thursday, and throughout her campaign, Kirk has said one of the most important things the district can do to ensure the success of students, is to hire highly qualified teachers for each classroom.

Goddard High School graduate and youth minister at Church on the Move, Timothy D. Aguilar has worked closely with Roswell’s youth for over a decade, and is running for the school board with hopes of bringing a positive change to Roswell.

“I’d really just like to see some change. I love this community. I’ve been here working with teenagers for the past 14 years of my life, and just looking at our current standings as our state, we’re not where we could be,” Aguilar said.

As a father whose children attend district schools, Aguilar said New Mexico schools could do better, and as a school board member, he promised to work hard in order to leave a [auth] legacy not only for his children, but for all of Roswell’s children.

“We’re not where we could be, Aguilar said. We’re like 50th in the nation. New Mexico, we can do better than that, so I’m hoping that I can learn a lot and bring some positive changes to our community.”

Throughout his campaign, Aguilar, has said getting parents involved in their child’s classroom, especially on the middle school and high school levels is something he is passionate about.

Also running for District 1 is Roswell parent Jennifer Sanford who also vied for Hunt’s position earlier this year.

As a parent of students in RISD, Sanford is currently on the Parent Teacher Association for Berrendo Elementary School, and has held several positions on PTAs in the past. Stanford is also involved with the athletic department and sports booster clubs at Goddard High School.

“I really just want to be a voice for the parents. I care a lot about the district and what is happening, and making sure there’s a good education. Having six kids that are in the district, I want to make sure that the district is focused on the students and having the best education that we can for them,” Stanford said.

At a forum, Stanford also said she wanted to be an advocate for children in the district who don’t have anyone to advocate for them.

For Stanford, looming budget issues across the state for education are also a concern.

“There are a lot of cut backs with the oil market the way it is in New Mexico,” Stanford said. “The school’s one of the biggest places that could take a hit from that, so I think you need wise people working together to come up with a budget that works for everyone.”

District 2

Incumbent Nicole Austin said being a school board member is a huge responsibility, but also an honor. She was appointed last fall to fill Jim Waldrip’s position after he resigned due to health issues.

“When I was chosen to be on the board a year ago, my goal was to represent the students and the teachers and the other staff of Roswell, by being their voice, and by doing my best to support them, so they can do their best in this community,” Austin said.

If re-elected, Austin said she hopes to continue supporting teachers, staff members and administrators within the district.

“Every teacher, staff member and administrator should feel comfortable and secure knowing that I am fighting for them, that they can safely come to me with any issue or concern they may have without fear. Mainly I want the climate of the schools to be one of support and trust and vision,” Austin said.

At Thursday’s forum, Austin said RISD currently has a health problem, and proposed the district conduct an anonymous survey in order to scientifically look at where that problem is, and how it can be fixed.

Challenging Austin, is long-time Roswell educator and Marine Corps veteran Louis R. Mestas, who said as a board member his priorities are students and teachers, because you can’t have one without the other.

If elected, Mestas said the most important job of a board member is to listen to their constituents, and get input from teachers.

As a solution for the recruitment of teachers, Mestas said at Thursday’s forum the district should consider looking into hiring educators from other countries under the JI Visa. Under the J1 Visa, teachers would be here for a three year exchange program.

District 3

Current board president Dr. Peggy Brewer is defending her seat against Grace Community Church Youth Pastor Alan Scott Gedde.

During a Republican women’s lunch, Brewer said she thinks the budget reductions, if necessary are best handled through attrition of personnel and by cutting utility costs or other non-instructional budget item.

She added, “no one person on our board makes a decision. It is all of us together.”

On the question of classroom instruction, she said that is why it is important for school leaders to continue to make presentations to the board so that board members can ask about a school program, “is it essential? Is it necessary?”

At Thursday’s forum, on the subject of employee morale throughout the district, Brewer said though compensation is an issue, an even bigger part is that teachers need to feel appreciated, and have a voice in their classrooms.

“Board members need to be cheerleaders for teachers and staff,” Brewer said.

A youth pastor at Grace Community Church, Gedde said he understands the importance of providing Roswell’s youth with a good education.

“I fully understand the importance of providing our youth a competitive education that prepares them for today’s changing world, which is a daunting task,” Gedde said. “I’m pursuing this position with a commitment to help our students and teachers succeed and will do my best to provide fiscal responsibility in these trying times.”

Believing that education is the cornerstone of the U.S., Gedde said he is committed to being a voice for the parents and businesses in Roswell and as a school board member, he will provide ethical leadership and transparency to the board.

“The Roswell school board needs members who will advocate for all children, all staff and all parents,” Gedde said in a news release announcing his candidacy. “The school board needs members whose sole purpose is to serve. I believe in service and in seeking board unity.”

District 5

Incumbent Arturo Ibarra will defend his seat against James Edwards. Ibarra was appointed last fall to fill Eloy Ortega Jr.’s spot after his resignation. Edwards also sought Ortega’s spot on the board, but was not selected.

Running for a chance to give back to his community, Ibarra, who has children attending school in the district, said if elected, he would like to do a lot more for his district.

Ibarra said his goal as a school board member will be to think more about the kids.

“I think we’ve left them out a lot trying to focus on teachers,” Ibarra said. “There’s faculty we need here, a lot of faculty, but we’re forgetting the most important (thing), is the kids.”

Because he has kids attending high school, Ibarra said this offers him a different perspective on what’s important to the children.

“I know my girls are in Roswell High right now, so I get to hear a lot of their experiences, of what they’re going through now, what they’re not comfortable with, what should change,” Ibarra said, “and that actually helps me and the school board, having kids that can give us what their experiences are right now.”

Contesting Ibarra’s seat is Edwards, who works at Eastern New Mexico University-Roswell. He said that representing the southeastern part of the city is something he’s passionate about, because he doesn’t feel residents’ voices are heard often enough in politic.

“I’m actually one of the biggest advocates for kids in Chaves County. I put on free football camps for kids. I’m just from that part of town, and I think too many times people don’t listen to the voices on our side of town where I live,” Edwards said.

One of the biggest challenges, according to Edwards is there’s not enough attention given to parents, students and teachers.

“We don’t listen to them. They’re the ones that have to deal with the kids eight hours a day. Not the administrative offices, and I think that’s one of the biggest challenges. Teachers aren’t heard, people aren’t heard in their community,” Edwards said.

