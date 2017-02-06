Username: 1

A Roswell police [auth] officer was slightly injured after being struck with glass during a shooting Saturday at Whataburger Restaurant on North Main Street. Two Roswell men, Candito Andazola and Raymond Sedillo-Gonzales, were arrested and charged in the incident. (Bethany Freudenthal Photo)

Two on-duty Roswell police officers and a friend were eating lunch at Whataburger on North Main Street early Saturday morning when a “pop” was heard, and glass from a window broke above one of the officer’s heads. An investigation revealed the shot had been fired into the building from a vehicle that was outside.

According to a pair of criminal complaints filed in magistrate court Monday, a black pickup truck with a bullet hole in the wind-shield was parked on the north side of the business, and a window on the northeast side of Whataburger had a hole, as well as a hole in the ceiling of the restaurant.

“There was also a scrape on the window frame which was consistent with a bullet strike,” the complaint says.

Further investigation revealed there were two additional bullet holes in the front wall of the bed of the truck, which were 2 to 3 inches above the floor of the bed of the truck. There was also a handgun visible from the open driver’s side door of the truck, two spent shell casings on the floor of the truck, one being in the center of the transmission tunnel, and a live .40 caliber round found in the parking lot northwest of the truck

When the two officers and a friend arrived at Whataburger for dinner, Raymond Sedillo-Gonzales and Candito Andazola were already inside the establishment, and according to the criminal complaint they were acting rowdy, both looking at the officers as they came into the restaurant.

The two Roswell officers and their friend began eating, when one was struck with glass after hearing a gunshot. According to the complaint, the two officers pushed their friend to the ground, told patrons to get on the floor, and took cover, as they contacted dispatch.

“A short time later, Candido Andazola ran into the restaurant saying they were being shot at,” the criminal complaint says.

A review of video surveillance from outside the restaurant shows Andazola and Gonzales-Sedillo leaving the restaurant after the officers arrived, and getting into the truck. Andazola then gets out of the driver’s seat and does something under the driver’s seat and gets back into the vehicle.

“Shortly after Mr. Andazola gets back into the truck, you can see the front windshield break and a puff of smoke from the area of the windshield. The lights of the truck turn on, off, and then on again,” the complaint says.

After the shot was fired, the surveillance video allegedly shows Ansazola run into the restaurant after three minutes, while Gonzales-Sedillo gets out of the passenger side of the truck, and goes to the back of the truck, running northwest, around the officers cars, which were parked west of the black pickup truck.

“Mr. Sedillo walks around the officer’s cars, and then calmly walks into the restaurant,” the complaint says.

Surveillance video from inside the restaurant during the incident shows one of the officers sitting on the west side of the northeast booth. The booth is at the windows of the north side of the restaurant. The other officer is seated in the same booth, but on the east side of the booth, with the friend sitting next to him.

“Officers appear to be working on their mobile computers and consuming drinks,” the complaint says. “One of the officers closes his computer and takes a drink, when you see the glass explode inwards, striking the officer in the left side of his face.”

After being arrested, Andazola allegedly told police that he and Gonzales-Sedillo were siting in their vehicle when the windshield broke. He denied anyone shot from inside the vehicle. He told police, according to the complaint that there was a .40 caliber handgun in his truck with spent and live casings on the ground, but he goes shooting about two times a week.

“Mr. Andazola stated that there should be a lot of shell casings in his truck. When asked about the one sitting on the transmission tunnel, Mr. Andazola agreed that if the vehicle had been driven, it would have fallen off,” the complaint says.

After being read his Miranda Rights, Gonzales-Sedillo stated that he did not want to speak to police. Gonzales-Sedillo was asked if he would submit to a DNA swab and fingerprinting, but he denied the request, stating he would wait for a search warrant for his person to be issued.

Police say the table the officers were sitting at was well-lit, and visible from where the black pickup truck was parked.

Both men have been charged with the attempt to commit a felony homicide in the first degree, first degree aggravated assault upon a peace officer, three counts of aggravated assault, and shooting at a dwelling or occupied building from a motor vehicle.

