We should all be proud and supportive of [auth] the Charlie’s Angels Dance Team at Roswell High. They are incredible! Yet there is some rule in some book that says they cannot go to the national competition … Does that make sense to anyone? Tis utter rubbish in my mind.

I hope that the newly elected school board will overrule Superintendent Tom Burris in this matter and do it at once so the girls can go to this competition, and if they do not, perhaps we need to void this election and have a new one.

Who runs our schools, Superintendent Burris or the school board? I ask this question because it seems that in everything I have read or heard about this decision comes from Superintendent Burris. Is it his reading of the rules or just his personal opinion that they cannot defend their title?

I urge the new board to reverse his “no-go” position on this issue. I’d bet the farm that if it were a boy’s sports team, the question would never come up! Every effort would be made to see that they went. And that effort should be made here, these girls are exceptional athletes!

Dan Gage

Roswell

