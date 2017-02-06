Username: 1

I wrote three letters to the editor last year in support of a new swim center and recreational facility investment for the city of Roswell and all its citizens. A major financial dec[auth] ision is going to be made soon regarding the cost and design of this new facility and I felt I had to make my suggestions known publicly one more time.

We, as a community, must invest in the future and not what is needed at the moment. We need more than just a replacement of the old swim pool and the old Yucca building. Here were the five suggestions that I proposed last year and some of them have been considered.

• Multi-purpose to serve the entire community.

• Year-round access.

• Meet competitive requirements for regional/state events.

• Generate revenue to pay for operations.

• Provide access for junior/high/college sports programs.

All of these suggestions apply to both the swim center and the recreational facility. Roswell has a unique history of sports and these facilities can only enhance that legacy and even add new events to it.

In southeast New Mexico, all roads lead to Roswell. It only makes sense that we become the regional hub for many sporting events. Our nationally known Hike It & Spike It is a perfect example of what is possible. It all started with just a couple of grass fields and some dedicated citizens with a vision of greatness. What we need again is a city government with that same vision.

I don’t need to repeat myself or others about what is possible with $20 million. If you don’t make the facility competitive for sports, you will miss the opportunity of ever being able to do it again.

Martin Kral

Roswell

