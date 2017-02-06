Username: 1

Monica Cardenas, 64, passed away on Saturday, February 4, 2017, in Roswell, NM. She was born to Jose Esparza and Petra Villegas on May 4, 1952, in Rosales, Chihuahua Mexico.

Monica enjoyed working for Radio Stations and worked for KRDD for many years. She was happiest spending time with her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and numerous friends. Always helping someone in need and putting them first is one of the things that made Monica such a special person. She had a great sense of [auth] humor and was always happy. Monica loved listening to music and going to dances where she enjoyed interacting with other people. Anybody that crossed Monica’s path has her imprint on their life. She will be greatly missed by family and friends.

Monica married Jose Cardenas on June 6, 1977, in Roswell, NM.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Jose Esparza and Petra Villegas; daughter, Arjelia Esparza.

Those left to cherish Monica’s memory are her husband, Jose Cardenas of Roswell, sons: Mario Esparza and wife, Antelma of Roswell, Hector Cardenas and wife, Samantha of Santa Fe, NM, Daniel Cardenas of Roswell, Guillermo Cardenas and wife, Sadie of Roswell, Jose Cardenas and wife, Tracy of Seattle, Washington; daughters: Joann Cardenas of Roswell, Elsa Rivera and husband, Cesar of Garden City, KS, and Rosario Castro and husband, Raul of Roswell, NM; brother, Ramon Esparza of Chihuahua; sister, Regina Esparza of Chihuahua; 21 grandchildren, and numerous great-grandchildren.

A Rosary will be recited at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, February 7, 2017, at Anderson Bethany Funeral Home Chapel. A Celebration of Life will be Wednesday, February 8, 2017, 10 a.m., at St. John’s Catholic Church. Interment will follow at South Park Cemetery.

Please take a moment to share a tribute in memory of Monica with her family in the online register at andersonbethany.com.

Anderson Bethany Funeral Home and Crematory is honored to be chosen to serve Monica Cardenas’s family in their time of need.

