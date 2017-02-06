Username: 1

During a presentation about cyber safety Monday at Berrendo Middle School, Erica Davis-Crump special projects coordinator and lead presenter for the Youth Wellness Campaign Initiative with the Attorney General’s Office, told students the internet is the new vehicle for [auth] abductions. During the presentation, that lasted about an hour, Davis-Crump called students to action when it comes to cyberbullying.

Staying safe online is simple, but often overlooked, Davis-Crump said after the assembly. She said parents should start the conversation with their children at the dinner table.

“Its simple, but its overlooked, so filter through friends. A lot of people are here for big numbers and followers, but you don’t know who those people are, so filtering through individuals, turning on privacy settings, turning off locations on your phone and having the conversation at the dinner table.”

Today at Berrendo, Davis-Crump will be talking with students about suicide awareness.

