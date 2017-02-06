DWI arrests
In an attempt [auth] to make a real effort to reduce drunk driving in Chaves County, the Chaves County Sheriff’s Office, the New Mexico State Police and the Roswell Police Department have agreed to furnish on a timely basis the photos and identifiers of all persons arrested for DWI in Chaves County. The Roswell Daily Record has agreed to publish these after the arrests. If a charge has been dropped and you wish to have a retraction published in the newspaper, please submit written documentation from a court or law enforcement agency showing that the charge was dropped.
BrAC/BAC: breath alcohol concentration/blood alcohol concentration; State law deems a person is driving intoxicated if BrAC or BAC is 0.08 or more.
Roland G. Lucero
Age: 37
Resident of: Roswell
Arrested: Feb. 4 for Aggravated DWI, racing on highways, failure to yield to emergency vehicle, open alcohol container in vehicle
BrAC/BAC: .17
Arresting agency: Roswell Police Department
Martin Hernandez
Age: 53
Resident of: Hagerman
Arrested: Feb. 5 for DWI
BrAC/BAC: .13
Arresting agency: Roswell Police Department
Adrian Franco
Age: 22
Resident of: Roswell
Arrested: Feb. 5 for Aggravated DWI, (2nd offense)
BrAC/BAC: Refused
Arresting agency: Chaves County Sheriff’s Office
Alfredo A. Mendoza
Age: 47
Resident of: Roswell
Arrested: Feb. 5 for Aggravated DWI, (3rd offense)
BrAC/BAC: Refused
Arresting agency: Chaves County Sheriff’s Office
