Username: 1

In an attempt [auth] to make a real effort to reduce drunk driving in Chaves County, the Chaves County Sheriff’s Office, the New Mexico State Police and the Roswell Police Department have agreed to furnish on a timely basis the photos and identifiers of all persons arrested for DWI in Chaves County. The Roswell Daily Record has agreed to publish these after the arrests. If a charge has been dropped and you wish to have a retraction published in the newspaper, please submit written documentation from a court or law enforcement agency showing that the charge was dropped.

BrAC/BAC: breath alcohol concentration/blood alcohol concentration; State law deems a person is driving intoxicated if BrAC or BAC is 0.08 or more.



Roland G. Lucero

Age: 37

Resident of: Roswell

Arrested: Feb. 4 for Aggravated DWI, racing on highways, failure to yield to emergency vehicle, open alcohol container in vehicle

BrAC/BAC: .17

Arresting agency: Roswell Police Department



Martin Hernandez

Age: 53

Resident of: Hagerman

Arrested: Feb. 5 for DWI

BrAC/BAC: .13

Arresting agency: Roswell Police Department

Adrian Franco

Age: 22

Resident of: Roswell

Arrested: Feb. 5 for Aggravated DWI, (2nd offense)

BrAC/BAC: Refused

Arresting agency: Chaves County Sheriff’s Office



Alfredo A. Mendoza

Age: 47

Resident of: Roswell

Arrested: Feb. 5 for Aggravated DWI, (3rd offense)

BrAC/BAC: Refused

Arresting agency: Chaves County Sheriff’s Office

Related Posts

About the Author: - RDR

« Broncos fall to Odessa College Middle school students learn to stay safe online »