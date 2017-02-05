Username: 1

AP PRNewswire — Distinctly referred to as “a redwood tree, with deep roots in American culture,” Dr. Maya Angelou (April 4, 1928-May 28, 2014) led a prolific life.

As a singer, dancer, activist, poet and writer, she inspired [auth] generations with lyrical modern African-American thought that pushed boundaries.

Best known for her autobiography, “I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings” (Random House), she gave people the freedom to think about their history in a way they never had before.

The first feature documentary about her life, “American Masters — Maya Angelou: And Still I Rise,” premieres nationwide at 8 p.m. on Feb. 21 on PBS (check local listings) during Black History Month as part of the 31st season of THIRTEEN’s “American Masters” series.

PBS Distribution will release the film on DVD the same day, with additional bonus features, and on Digital HD Feb. 22.

