Editor’s note: This is the first story in a four-part series on African-American musicians who made significant contributions to the Civil Rights Movement.

“I was a skinny little knock-kneed girl with a big voice that comes from my mother’s side,” famed rhythm and blues and gospel singer Mavis Staples once said. “Deejays would announce, ‘This is little 15-year-old Mavis singing’ and people would say it’s gotta either be a man or a big lady. People were betting that I was not a little girl.”

Singer and civil rights activist Mavis Staples was born on July 10, 1939, in Chicago. She is the youngest of four children born to Oceola and Roebuck “Pops” Staples.

Mavis began her career with her family group, the Staple Singers, in 1950. Pops, who sang and played guitar, was the musical patriarch of the band. Her eldest sister, Cleotha Staples, died in 2013 at age 78. Her other siblings, Yvonne and Pervis, are still living. Her mother, the only member of the family not to appear on stage, died in 1987.

Initially singing locally at churches and appearing on a weekly radio show, the Staples scored a hit in 1956 with “Uncloudy Day.”

In time, the Staple Singers became the most influential spirituality-based group in America. By the mid-1960s The Staples, inspired by Pops’ close friendship with Martin Luther King Jr., became the spiritual and musical voices of the Civil Rights Movement, covering contemporary pop hits with positive messages, including Bob Dylan’s “A Hard Rain’s a-Gonna Fall” and a version of Stephen Stills’ “For What It’s Worth.”

The band often traveled with Dr. King. One of their songs, “Why? (Am I Treated So Bad),” was a tribute to the Little Rock Nine, the first black students to attend the segregated Little Rock Central High School.

Mavis said this about the song: “We would have to sing it at every meeting. Dr. King would tell Pops, ‘Now, you’re going to sing my song tonight, right?’”

During an appearance on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” she said, “We would watch these kids — they were my age, I was in high school at the time, and they would walk every morning, proud, heads high, with their books, and they would walk into a mob of people throwing rocks at them, spat upon, calling them names, but they’d keep on walking.”

Other “message songs” the Staple Singers sang during the Civil Rights Movement included “Long Walk to D.C.” and “When Will We Be Paid?”

The Staple Singers in the recording studio during the 1960s (Photo courtesy of Billboard Magazine).

Like many African-Americans living during that era, the Staples were victims of racism.

The band was arrested one night in Memphis after they got into a brawl with a white gas station attendant.

Mavis was behind the wheel. When the man came to the window and asked for his money, Mavis asked him if he could clean the bugs off the windshield. The man refused, and Mavis asked for a cash receipt.

Then the man told Mavis, “If you want a cash receipt, n—–, you come over to the office.”

Overhearing the man, Pops got out of the car, an argument ensued, and Pops punched the white man for being disrespectful to his daughter.

Pretty soon, the white man grabbed a crowbar and the entire family was involved in the altercation.

When they all got back into the car, huffing and puffing, Pops said, “Mavis, drive.”

Mavis said she saw lights behind them as they were crossing the bridge over the Mississippi River from Memphis to Arkansas.

“And when I got across the bridge I saw these three cars pulled around. Dogs were barking, and they put shotguns on us and had us standing on the highway with our hands over our heads,” she told National Public Radio in an interview. “Then they went in our trunk, and this was the killer: [We kept our money from touring] in a cigar box. And they said, ‘Well, this is what we’re looking for.’”

The gas station attendant had told the police that the musicians had robbed him.

The Staple Singers signed to Memphis-based Stax Records in 1968 and shifted into the mainstream, joining their gospel harmonies and deep faith with musical accompaniment from members of Booker T. and the MGs. The group hit the Top 40 eight times between 1971 and 1975, including two No. 1 singles, “I’ll Take You There” and “Let’s Do It Again.”

In 1976, the Staples joined The Band (Bob Dylan’s former back-up band) for a glorious version of “The Weight” that was captured by film director Martin Scorsese in his acclaimed concert movie, “The Last Waltz.”

In February 2011, Mavis won her first Grammy Award in the category for Best Americana Album for “You Are Not Alone.” In her acceptance speech, shocked and crying, she said, “This has been a long time coming.”

Other well-deserved honors came to Mavis later in life.

She has been awarded two honorary doctorate degrees, one from Berklee College of Music (2011) in Boston and one from Columbia College Chicago (2012), a liberal arts college that specializes in arts and media disciplines.

On June 10, 2012, Mavis headlined at Chicago’s Annual Blues Festival in Grant Park.

At 77, Mavis is still touring regularly, singing a mix of the Staple Singers’ hits, new music of her own and some covers.

Her latest album, “Livin’ on a High Note,” was released in February 2016. It features songs written specifically for her.

Discussing the album, Mavis said: “I’ve been singing my freedom songs and I wanted to stretch out and sing some songs that were new. I told the writers I was looking for some joyful songs. I want to leave something to lift people up; I’m so busy making people cry, not from sadness, but I’m always telling a part of history that brought us down and I’m trying to bring us back up.”

Her remarkable, nearly seven-decade career was honored in December at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C.

Mavis often has said the only thing missing in her life now is her father, who died in 2000.

When asked during a recent CBS News interview what she thinks Pops would have said of her receiving the Kennedy Center Honor, Mavis replied, “I tell you, he’d have that twinkle in his eye. ‘Mavis. Mavis, girl, they’re honoring you!’”

