In a time when most young people are playing internet games, 19-year-old Matthew Palmer is working on his art as a singer and guitarist.

Born and raised in Roswell, Palmer started playing guitar six years ago.

“All my family members have played,” Palmer said. “My great-grandfather was a professional musician (country musician Bill Bradey). He, my grandmother and my mother were very pushy to have me learn an instrument, so I started learning guitar.”

Palmer’s voice caught attention at his church, First Baptist in Roswell, where he started to sing.

“I eventually became a music major and was able to build up my vocal ability,” Palmer said.

Palmer’s favorite music styles are blues and folk.

“It fits with how I play,” he said. “My style has changed into it.” Palmer has been performing in town. “I played several shows at Stellar Coffee Co., I played at the Unity Center, Reischman Park, Roswell’s got Talent at the civic center, Third [auth] Street Station, Atomic Recording and during the UFO Festival last year.”

Palmer opened for the band Secret Circus during a release party for their second album, “LMNT,” at Pecos Flavors Winery at its old location on North Main Street.

“School (for the arts) did not work out for me,” Palmer said. “There were multiple reasons. I was never classically trained, I do not read sheet music. All the music I play I learned by ear or by listening to it and picking it up. Going into the classical style works for people that understand and like the pinpointed areas of music, whereas learning by yourself you learn at your own pace. Both have pros and cons. You are able to have a little more creativity learning by yourself. It’s very hard to switch over to classical music. With classical music it is not that much creativity, but there is the pre-written wonderful music that is out there.”

Inspiration can hit Palmer at any time.

“Sometimes I find inspiration at 2 a.m. when everyone is asleep in the house,” he said. “My music inspiration comes from a lot of the bigger name blues artists: BB King, Eric Clapton, I love Stevie Ray Vaughn. I really like the aspect that I am able to write a ballad, telling a story behind the song and not just having a catchy tune,” Palmer said.

“In high school they (the other students) knew I play guitar, they knew that I did this and that, but nobody ever expected me to go out and write my own music and then go play a show,” Palmer said. “With all this happening right when I exited high school, only one of them knows that I have gotten this far.”

Palmer is working on his first album, which he plans to have ready on CD and mp3 in July. “I am halfway through the recording process,” he said. “I am hoping to go on tour next November.” Palmer’s tour will go through most of New Mexico and part of Texas.

Palmer’s mother, Carla Overmeir, is her son’s biggest fan. She is concerned about her son going on tour.

“You worry about the bad aspects about it, but you just have to think that my mother and I raised him better than that.” she said. “You just have to trust. He definitely got the talent, he doesn’t need a piece of paper to tell you what kind of music it is. He just has more talent in his fingers than most folks.”

Palmer has recently put up a Facebook page. “It’s #guitarfeller and is the easiest way to find my page, because there are many Matthew Palmers out there,” he said.

For more information, email guitarfeller@yahoo.com.

