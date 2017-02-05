Username: 1

A group of locals all gussied up for the holiday in Elkins on July 4, 1915. Elkins is now a ghost town along U.S. 70 about halfway between Roswell and Elida (Photos courtesy of the Historical Society for Southeast New Mexico).

Editor’s note: Following is a story, shared with permission, from the May/June 1972 edition of “True West” magazine. It’s about a Kansan coming to Roswell and Pecos Valley on his vacation to work on a cattle ranch back in the early days. The story was written by Fred S. Curry and illustrated by Paul Hudgens. This is the last in a two-part series.

Well, we got out to John’s ranch about 60 miles from Roswell with Uncle Bud saying, “Poco, poco Mac,” every time we hit a bump. The ranch had some trees around it. A couple of boys were working there and one of them told me that those trees sure cost John a lot, for the boys like to lay around in the shade. Uncle Bud told Mac to take me out to the wash basin, the “wash basin” being a big tank about 100 feet across with three windmills pumping into it.

We had beef and beans for supper and biscuits and honey.

Early the next day, one of the boys said he had to look at a windmill and asked me if I wanted to go along. He also asked me if I liked goat, and I didn’t want to seem ignorant so I said, “Sure.” They lent me a saddle (we had forgotten to get ours out of the depot), and this boy said he’d take a rifle and maybe we’d get a goat. The “goat” was antelope.

We came to the windmill and drove [auth] over a little swell and he got his antelope. We dressed it and took it back to the ranch.

Old Frank had beefed the steer and made tripe, and I must say if I had to starve or eat tripe, I would starve a while at least. But I ate some because I didn’t want to hurt his feelings. Uncle Bud and George had run out of whiskey and Uncle Bud said the Dutchman over on the Caprock would have some, so we packed up and pulled out.

Uncle Bud said we would stop at the White Lakes pasture, which was about half way between there and Roswell. The White Lakes pasture was 128,000 acres. Railroad Mountain ran through it. There were a lot of lakes — Blue Lake, Mud Lake, Bottomless Lake, also White Lake. Uncle Bud’s nephew, Wesley Wilkerson, and a boy named Jake Murphree, had a camp on the shore of Mud Lake. They had a hole dug in the ground and a tent over it and a chuckwagon cupboard and a little stove.

Wesley wanted to go to Roswell and I kind of liked it out there and I knew I couldn’t stand their pace, so I stayed out there with Jake and rode Wesley’s horses. They were coming back in a few days anyway. We had a quarter of beef and half of an antelope and a 5-gallon can of honey; we lived high. Jake said he heard that up in Kansas they ate Irish potatoes instead of beans. I could make good pancakes and we had some cornmeal, so I made pancakes a lot while I was there. We used to strain the water from Mud Lake through a tow sack to get the grass seeds and bugs out of it.

The railroad ran through the north end of the pasture and there was a station and a store. The place was named Elkins. We went up there a couple of times. The man who owned the store had a pretty daughter. Jake said he was a little afraid to talk to her but he liked to sit behind the stove and look at her.

Uncle Bud and John, also George, never showed up and I was out there four weeks.

We would get up in the morning and have coffee and cream with breakfast. Jake said a lot of people wouldn’t take the trouble but he had a pen and would catch a cow and put two ropes on her and milk her.

We would put a roast in the oven with beans, and start out and ride along for an hour or so and finally hit the fence and ride along it for a ways. Uncle Bud branded T.E.L., but a lot of other cattle were in the pasture and if Jake saw one he didn’t know, down would come his rope and he would take a good look at it. He lent me a pair of big Chihuahua spurs that must have weighed three pounds; mine were on my saddle in Roswell.

My boots started to wear out, and I had just one flannel shirt but the weather stayed warm after a norther and we got along fine. I only had two weeks after the norther (a cold storm from the north) for leave but I wrote a letter to Uncle Frank, the postmaster, and told him to get a substitute for me; I didn’t know when I would be back.

One day we went into the store at Elkins and the storekeeper said to Jake, “Those friends of yours from Kansas must be a pretty tough bunch. The law in Roswell raided a poker game the other night, and the only one they didn’t know was the big fellow with the brown hat and the alligator boots. They all got out the windows but the law saw him and they’ve got a warrant out for him.”

Well, soon after, a fellow came through with a letter from John, telling me to come up to his place north of Roswell; that they were going to work the cattle on a certain date. He said the law was looking for George, but that he had got out of town and was staying at a ranch about halfway between Roswell and John’s place.

Jake told me how to get there. It was about 40 miles up the Pecos on the other side. He said I could tell it because John kept a farm family there and had an irrigated field of sourless sorghum, the only such crop in the county. I took Star, a black horse of Wesley’s with a white blaze in his face, and set out. Jake had told me that Star knew the way. I made it to Elkins and the storekeeper told me what trail to take and I rode all day.

The article’s author, Fred S. Curry, on his horse, Copenhagen, in 1914.

I came to the Pecos at almost sundown. I could see where the trail went up the bank on the other side, but my side was all sand, and the wind had blown the tracks out and I couldn’t see where the trail entered the water. I remembered George telling me it was full of quicksand and the water was red as blood. I could see a big bunch of men holding a herd of cattle up high about a mile off and I thought someone would see me and come down and tell me where to cross, but nobody did.

I rode up and down the bank for quite a while and finally spurred old Star into the water. I thought, “Here goes nothing.” Star didn’t want to go and I decided, “He knows this country better than I do,” but it was all hard bottom and not up to my stirrups anywhere. I had my scare for nothing. I don’t know who wrote that ‘a coward dies a thousand deaths, a brave man dies only once,’ but he was a smart man.

John had a rock house and a lot of pens and corrals, and Wesley came in from the herd with some more men, also my saddle. We were both glad to swap back, but I hated to lose those Chihuahua spurs. George was there and said there had just been an election in Roswell and the Marshall was trying to make a name for himself. The reason they pinched him was that he was the only stranger.

We herded the cattle for three days, then were another three or four days getting into Elkins. It was the first and only time I was ever out with a chuckwagon and I enjoyed every bit of it.

We had gotten into Elkins, but we still had to wait for rail cars.

We ate in the boarding house and slept in some big hay barns. Uncle Bud was there.

They had a dance one night in one of the hay barns and the boys and girls came from all over. I thought the girls were a little reserved with me because I came from up north. They had a Mexican orchestra with guitars and accordions.

I bought a blue shirt at the store with part of Uncle Buds $10. When I left, the storekeeper gave me a really big bone that stood in front of his store. He said somebody had picked it up over on Capitan Mountain. It wasn’t petrified. It was light and dried out.

Finally John came out from Roswell and we got our cars. Uncle Bud arrived and he had a couple of stock inspectors with him. George saw them coming and took off into the brush. Uncle Bud asked me, “Where’s George?” I said I didn’t know, but I bet I could find him. “I paid his fine,” Uncle George said, “You find him and tell him he’s in the clear.” I rode out a ways and found George and I told him. George said “That old fool, now I’ll owe him that $100 for the rest of my life.”

We loaded the whole train. We finally got loaded ourselves and tied our saddles up in one of the cars above the cattle and I tied my bone up there too.

We had a solid train load of cattle and we made time. I forgot how long we were on the road, but we unloaded and fed at Woodward, Oklahoma, or maybe it was Waynoka. We got a real good meal, steak and onions.

We got on the Missouri Pacific at Wichita and finally got to Genesco. I gave my bone to Dr. Bush and it stood in front of the bank for a while until he finally sent it to the Nyche Museum at the university in Lawrence. I saw it there years later, labeled “Shoulder blade of a mammoth found on Capitan Mountain in New Mexico.”

We got the cattle unloaded and through the lanes. Dick Cadwell had met us with our horses. Since John had a lot of help and I was a little worried about my job in the post office, I threw the hook into my race horse and lit out for Ellsworth. That was the finest vacation I ever had!

Janice Dunnahoo is a volunteer archivist for the Historical Society for Southeast New Mexico.

