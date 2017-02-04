Username: 1

Since 1956, our community has come together each fall to raise funds to help our neighbors who need a helping hand. From that first fall campaign in 1956, which raised $58,356, to our 2016 campaign 60 years later, which raised $434,211, the generosity of our citizens allows United Way of Chaves County to support agencies that change the lives of people they touch.

Karen Griffo and Karen Rogers Melton led the charge for our 2016 campaign. You might ask why someone would take on the task of trying to raise half a million dollars. You need only look at the lives of our chairs to understand why they worked tirelessly to raise funds for our community.

They both serve on community boards. They both have families here. They both want Chaves County to be a safe and healthy place. They were willing to put themselves out there for the betterment of our community.

They went into the campaign aware that the need is always greater than the funds. But they knew that their work would be fruitful. If one less person had to go to bed hungry, or if one less child was subjected to abuse, it would be worth the [auth] time and effort!

United Way of Chaves County currently partners with 17 agencies that provide services ranging from child care for low-income families to adult day care for our senior citizens who need a little extra help during the day. With the reality of reduced funds from governmental resources, the funds our partner agencies receive from United Way are more valuable than ever. The funds United Way provides directly affects the number of people they are able to serve.

I shudder to think what our community would look like without our partner agencies. Without The Salvation Army, Harvest Ministries and Loaves & Fishes, who would take care of the hungry? If not for The Roswell Refuge, where would victims of domestic violence and their children go to escape the abuse? Or would they have no choice but to stay and endure the pain? How many families would not be able to earn adequate income because they could not afford child care which they now access through Working Mothers Day Nursery?

The list goes on and on. The services needed by our citizens are oftentimes accessible only through our local nonprofits.

Thanks to people like Karen Griffo and Karen Rogers Melton, human services in Chaves County continue through our 17 partner agencies: The American Red Cross, Assurance Home, Big Brothers Big Sisters, Boy Scouts, Boys & Girls Club, Chaves County CASA, Chaves County JOY Centers, Down Syndrome Foundation, Family Resource & Referral (Working Mothers Day Nursery), Girl Scouts, Harvest Ministries, Loaves & Fishes Community Development, Midway Youth & Family Development Center, Roswell Literacy Council, The Roswell Refuge, The Salvation Army, and Wings for LIFE.

Yes, Karen Griffo and Karen Rogers Melton led the charge. But they had a great team. They had 25 caring people step up to help them in the 2016 appeal: Robert G. Armstrong, Cindy Blake, Pam Boyd, Dr. David Brown, Dr. Karen Carson, Bruce Ellis, MG Jerry Grizzle, Ryon Groesbeck, Carolyn Hardwick, Eric Hollon, Dr. Max Johnson, Cindy Lewis, Jesse McDaniel, Donna Oracion, Tim Parker, Dr. Kim Parker-Guerrero, Denise Pirtle, Stan Riggs, Adam Roe, Lee Ann Sandoval, Steve Shanor, Rick Spragins, Cliff Waide, Mary Alice Walker-Lysak and Col. David West.

The campaign was also supported by 11 Campaign Compadres who helped cover the cost of running the campaign so that donors’ contributions would go to the services, not to the cost of printing brochures or pledge cards. No doubt, you recognize United Way’s Campaign Compadres as consistent supporters of our community: Albertsons, Armstrong Energy Corp., CenturyLink, ENMU-Roswell, KOBR TV 8, Lovelace Regional Hospital, Ritter and Co., Pioneer Bank, Roswell Community Federal Credit Union, The Toles Company, and Xcel Energy.

Now comes the task of allocating the fall campaign funds to our partner agencies. United Way’s Board of Directors will confront this difficult job this month. There is never enough money to fill all the needs, but as Mother Teresa said, “If you can’t feed a hundred people, then feed just one.”

And that is exactly what United Way of Chaves County’s Board of Directors intends to do. They may not be able to fill every need, but they will help fill as many as possible. As they leave the board room in February, knowing that their past year of service produced hope for our neighbors in need, they will already be focused on our 2017 Campaign — which kicks off on Aug. 15 — because there’s always more that needs to be done.

———

Sherry Mumford is executive director the United Way of Chaves County. She can be reached at 575-622-4150 or sherry@unitedwayccnm.org.

