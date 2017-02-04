MENU
February 4, 2017 • Local News

Monday
Roswell Museum and Art Center planning workshop, 10 a.m., Bassett Auditorium, 100 W. 10th St.

Tuesday
Pecos [auth] Valley Artesian Conservancy District, 9 a.m., 2303 E. Second St.
Chaves County Planning & Zoning Commission, 5:30 p.m., Chaves County Administrative Center, 1 St. Mary’s Place

Thursday
Roswell City Council, 6 p.m., Bassett Auditorium inside the Roswell Museum and Art Center, 100 W. 11th St.

