Username: 1

Historically low voter turnout cont[auth] inues in one of five Roswell school districts, according to early voting numbers released by the Chaves County Clerk’s Office Friday.

As of Friday, only 48 people cast ballots in district 5, where incumbent Arturo Ibarra is being challenged by James Edwards.

By contrast, 244 people voted early in District 1, 231 in District 2 and 124 in District 3.

There is no race in District 4 this year.

Tuesday, residents of District 1 will choose between incumbent and long-time Roswell educator Mona Kirk, youth pastor Timothy Aguilar and local Roswell mother Jennifer Stanford, who is actively involved in the schools her children attend.

Residents of District 2 will decide between incumbent Nicole Austin, a former educator, and Louis Mestas, also a former educator, while District 3 is contested between current RISD board president and long-time educator Dr. Peggy Brewer, and Alan Gedde, a youth pastor.

Current school board member Ruben Sanchez’s seat for District 4 isn’t being contested this year, but vying for District 5 are incumbent Arturo Ibarra, a local car salesman and father of students within the district, and well-known football coach James Edwards.

In the 2015 election, there were a total of 632 early voters, according to Cindy Fuller, bureau of elections chief for Chaves County.

Roswell residents will have the opportunity to vote again at locations throughout the city Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

For more information about this year’s candidates, please see the Roswell Daily Record’s voter guide.

Staff writer Bethany Freudenthal may be contacted at 575-622-7710, ext. 311, or reporter03@rdrnews.com.

Related Posts

About the Author: Bethany

« Meter changes to begin in May Paraphernalia leads to Texas man’s arrest »