The arrest records available in the police blotter are public information. Any indication of an arrest on a charge and/or multiple charges does not mean the individual identified has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. If a charge has been dropped and you wish to have a retraction [auth] published in the newspaper, please submit written documentation from a court or law enforcement agency showing that the charge was dropped. Also, amounts of controlled substances published in the police blotters may include the weight of the containers. Please visit the Roswell Police Department’s website at rpdp2c.org/ before calling the newspaper.

Arrests and arrest citations

Christopher Jordan Wimberly, 27, of the 100 block of East Albuquerque in Georgetown, Texas, was arrested Thursday at 2:23 p.m., in the 400 block of West Second Street, and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. An investigation alleges he was in possession of a syringe.

Lynette Yvette Molinar, 39, of the 1400 block of South Elm Avenue, was arrested Thursday in the zero block of La Paloma Place at 7:52 a.m., and charged with the unlawful use of a license.

Criminal damage

Police were dispatched to the 100 block of South Elm Street Thursday at 11:27 p.m., in reference to a criminal damage complaint. An investigation revealed a bedroom window, a windshield, a television and a van were damaged.

