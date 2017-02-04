Username: 1

The replacement of 19,000 new water meters throughout Roswell is expected to begin in May, beginning with the installation of the digital meters on business properties.

City officials say the “smart meters” will better gauge the use of city water by residents and business owners, while giving customers real-time online access to information about their water use, allowing customers to better detect leaks.

Water bills are also expected to [auth] increase with better monitoring of water usage.

“While there will be no rate increase related to this project, once the new meters are installed and functioning, water customers will likely see an increase on their bills (the increase will vary based on each customer’s water use), but this will be a result of the accuracy adjustment produced by the meters,” said city spokesperson Todd Wildermuth. “The existing mechanical meters, most of which are at least 50 years old, have deteriorated to the point where they no longer record the full amount of water being used.”

The smart meters measure water use digitally, then transmit the data wirelessly to the city utility, eliminating the need for water meter readers. Wildermuth said plans are in place to transition meter readers and those in related jobs to new positions when the meter project is fully completed in all areas of the city, which is projected to be around September 2018.

“Having regularly updated and immediate access to real-time water-use trends will help the city better manage its water resources,” Wildermuth said. “Meanwhile, water customers will have online access to their own water use, allowing customers to immediately notice any strange variances in water amounts being used, enabling them to address any issues and conserve water.”

The $18.2 million project will be initially funded by a bond issue that will be paid off fully through revenues generated by the water and sewer utilities. Installation of the digital meters is being managed by Yearout Companies of Albuquerque.

Related Posts

About the Author: - RDR

« Upcoming Meetings School board early voting numbers are down compared to 2015 »